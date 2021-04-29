Northeast Electric Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0042)
PROXY FORM FOR THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares related to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this form of proxy (Note 1)
|
|
|
I/We(note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hold
|
|
|
A Shares and
|
|
|
|
|
H shares of the Company and hereby
|
appoint the
|
Chairman of the meeting or Mr./Ms.,
|
|
|
|
|
address(note 3)
|
|
|
,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the
Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on 2 June 2021, at the Conference Room, Floor 22, HNA Plaza, No.7 Guoxing Road, Meilan District, Haikou City, Hainan Province, the People's Republic of China, and to vote at such meeting of in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
(Note 4)
|
(Note 4)
-
To approve the Proposal on the Annual Report for 2020 (Including the Audited Financial Report) and Its Highlights* (《關於2020年 度報告全文（含經審計的財務報告）及其摘要的議案》）
-
To approve the Proposal on the Dividend Distribution Plan for 2020 * (《關於2020年度利潤分配預案的議案》）
-
To approve the Proposal on the Work Report of the Board of Directors for 2020* ( 《關於2020年度董事會工作報告的議 案》）
-
To approve the Proposal on the Work Report of the Supervisory Committee for 2020* (《關於2020年度監事會工作報告的議 案》）
-
To approve the Proposal on the Appointment of Mr. Wang Hongyu as an Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector of the Company* (《關於委任李正甯先生為獨立非執行董事的議 案》）
FOR AGAINST
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
-
To approve the Proposal on the General Mandate for Allowing the Board of Directors to Additionally Issue Hong Kong Listed H- Shares of the Company* (《關於授予董事會增發公司香港上市
H股一般性授權的議案》）
-
To approve the Proposal on the amendments to articles of association* (《關於修訂公司章程的議案》)
|
Signature(s)(Note 5)
|
|
Date:
|
Notes:
-
Please insert the number of shareholders registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If the number is not specified, it shall be regarded that this proxy form represents all Company shares registered under your name.
-
Please insert the full name(s) and addresses in a legible manner.
-
If a person other than the chairman of the meeting is entrusted to attend the meeting, the words 'the chairman of the meeting or' shall be deleted and the name and address of the person shall be inserted. You may entrust one or more representative(s) to attend the meeting and vote; a representative of a shareholder may not be a shareholder of the Company.
-
If you want to give a positive vote to a resolution, please place "√" in the "For" column; if you want to give a negative vote to a resolution, please place "√" in the "Against" column. Without prior indications, the consignee may vote taking the circumstances into consideration or waive his/their rights t o vote.
-
This proxy form must be signed by you or a person authorized by you in a written form. If the shareholder who entrusts a person to attend the meeting is a legal person, the proxy form must bear either the official seal of the Company, or the signature of the legal representative of the legal person or the person who is authorized in a written form by the legal person.
6. This proxy form, together with the foresaid letter of authority shall be sent to the office of the board of directors of the Company no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting by post or via fax.
Disclaimer
NEE - Northeast Electric Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:41:03 UTC.