Northeast Electric Development : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

FOR AGAINST

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

To approve the Proposal on the General Mandate for Allowing the Board of Directors to Additionally Issue Hong Kong Listed H- Shares of the Company* (

Notes:

Please insert the number of shareholders registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If the number is not specified, it shall be regarded that this proxy form represents all Company shares registered under your name.

Please insert the full name(s) and addresses in a legible manner.

If a person other than the chairman of the meeting is entrusted to attend the meeting, the words 'the chairman of the meeting or' shall be deleted and the name and address of the person shall be inserted. You may entrust one or more representative(s) to attend the meeting and vote; a representative of a shareholder may not be a shareholder of the Company.

If you want to give a positive vote to a resolution, please place "√" in the "For" column; if you want to give a negative vote to a resolution, please place "√" in the "Against" column . Without prior indications, the consignee may vote taking the circumstances into consideration or waive his/their rights t o vote.