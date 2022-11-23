Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIDB   US6641962013

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

(NIDB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-11-23 am EST
41.61 USD   -2.09%
01:01pNortheast indiana bancorp, inc. announces $1.25 special cash dividend
PR
11/09NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/27Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. increases quarterly cash dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES $1.25 SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND

11/23/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share on the Company's common stock.  The record date will be December 8, 2022 and the payment date will be December 22, 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "For the 8th year in a row, the Bank's earnings and capital levels have allowed the Board of Directors to issue a special cash dividend.  During that period, over $7.8 million in special dividends have been returned to our shareholders."

The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.85 per common share as of September 30, 2022 with 1,205,135 shares outstanding.  Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The Company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-1-25-special-cash-dividend-301686269.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.
01:01pNortheast indiana bancorp, inc. announces $1.25 special cash dividend
PR
11/09NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/27Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. increases quarterly cash dividend
PR
10/27Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November ..
CI
10/21Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces third quarter 2022 earnings
PR
10/21Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
08/10NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/28Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces cash dividend
PR
07/28Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 25, 2022
CI
07/18Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces second quarter 2022 earnings
PR
More news