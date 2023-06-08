Advanced search
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES A 2-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

06/08/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will execute a forward share split of two (2) new common shares for each one (1) old common share. All shareholders of record as of the record date of June 30, 2023 will be entitled to the share split to be implemented on July 14, 2023.

The Company had 1,216,335 outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2023 and will increase to 2,432,670 outstanding common shares after the split.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw(2) and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-a-2-for-1-stock-split-301846515.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
