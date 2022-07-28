Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIDB   US6641962013

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

(NIDB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:36 2022-07-15 pm EDT
43.00 USD   +0.61%
07/18Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces second quarter 2022 earnings
PR
07/18Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/11NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

07/28/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share.  The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.88 per common share as of June 30, 2022.  At the close of business on July 26, 2022, the stock price was $43.00 per common share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,205,135.  The annualized dividend yield at the current stock price is 2.8%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-cash-dividend-301594725.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.
07/18Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces second quarter 2022 earnings
PR
07/18Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
05/11NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/27Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces cash dividend and holds twenty-seventh annual..
PR
04/27Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on May 26, 2022
CI
04/14Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces first quarter 2022 earnings
PR
04/14Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/05NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP : Proxy Statement
PU
02/09NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28/C O R R E C T I O N -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc./
PR
More news