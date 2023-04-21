Advanced search
Northeast indiana bancorp, inc. announces first quarter 2023 earnings
PR
Northeast Indiana Bancorp : Annual Report - 2022
PU
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

04/21/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.17 million ($0.97 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $1.78 million ($1.49 per diluted common share).  The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.04% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 10.75% compared to an ROA of 1.70% and an ROE of 15.07% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decline was related to the increase in interest expense compared to interest income due to the historic increase in interest rates, provision for loan loss expense due to the new CECL accounting standard and several investments made for the benefit of future growth.

Total assets increased $6.6 million, or 5.9% on an annualized basis, to $452.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total assets of $445.5 million at December 31, 2022.  Total loans increased $5.0 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $325.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total loans of $320.8 million at December 31, 2022.  Total deposits increased $3.9 million, or 4.3% on an annualized basis, to $370.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.    

Shareholders' equity increased $691,000 to $43.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022.  The increase in shareholders' equity was a result of accumulated other comprehensive income increasing $278,000 due to a slight improvement in the fair value of the investment portfolio and net income for the first quarter. This increase was partially offset by a decline in retained earnings of $398,000 for the initial entry to implement the new CECL accounting standard.  The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.22 to $36.02 per common share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $35.80 at December 31, 2022.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,216,335 as of March 31, 2023. 

Net interest income decreased $116,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.  The decrease was a result of a 45 basis point decline in net interest margin to 3.35%, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.  The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase of 164 basis points in costs of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.02% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.38% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of 88 basis points in yield on interest earning assets to 4.97% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.09% in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income declined $135,000 in first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.  The decrease was a result of a decline of $177,000 in gain on sale of loans due to slower mortgage refinances in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.  Non-interest expense increased $481,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.  The increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to investments made in 2022 to increase capacity for future growth and a new branch location that opened in the second quarter of 2022.

Michael S. Zahn, President/CEO said, "The historic increase in interest rates had a negative impact on our margin, but our commercial loan pipeline continues to be strong. We believe the investments that have been made position us well for the future."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

 

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS








March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2023

2022

2022






Assets





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


$         2,646,912

$         3,141,705

$         8,040,570

Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


1,940,693

747,920

4,216,611

Total cash and cash equivalents


4,587,606

3,889,625

12,257,181

Interest-earning time deposits


1,230,000

1,230,000

2,210,000

Securities available for sale


78,278,059

78,273,337

85,245,995

Securities held to maturity


12,787,199

12,062,446

11,791,172

Loans held for sale


403,600

189,600

1,313,598

Loans, gross


330,160,388

324,752,497

283,628,078

Allowance for loan losses


(4,421,505)

(3,996,619)

(4,004,074)

Loans, net


325,738,883

320,755,878

279,624,004

Accrued interest receivable


1,982,785

1,923,986

1,523,198

Premises and equipment


7,376,693

7,254,951

7,122,223

FHLB Stock


2,101,600

2,101,600

2,101,600

Investment in limited partnerships


1,153,334

1,228,334

1,453,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance


11,703,266

11,629,618

11,407,075

Other assets


4,803,252

4,988,219

3,451,488

Total Assets


$    452,146,276

$    445,527,594

$    419,500,867






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Non-interest bearing deposits


$      54,547,736

$      53,232,315

$      62,072,982

Interest bearing deposits


316,197,968

313,584,014

294,557,300

Borrowed funds


34,000,000

32,000,000

13,925,706

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,582,889

3,584,163

3,622,201

Total Liabilities


408,328,593

402,400,492

374,178,189

Stockholders' equity


43,817,683

43,127,102

45,322,678

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$    452,146,276

$    445,527,594

$    419,500,867













 Three months ended 



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2023

2022

2022






Net interest income





Total interest income


$         5,388,127

$         5,071,415

$         4,033,571

Total interest expense


1,761,895

1,120,123

291,129

Net interest income


3,626,232

3,951,292

3,742,442

Provision for loan losses


90,000

-

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


3,536,232

3,951,292

3,742,442






Non-interest income





Service charges on deposit accounts


188,222

198,715

154,398

Interchange fees


192,338

193,610

162,545

Loan servicing fees



62,712


Net gain on sale of loans


65,793

66,083

242,882

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets


-

-

-

Brokerage fees


66,485

41,034

54,151

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


73,648

74,955

75,134

Other income


183,244

102,248

215,866

Total non-interest income


769,730

739,357

904,976






Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits


1,687,245

1,513,293

1,410,259

Occupancy


340,935

383,944

282,467

Data processing


394,597

371,655

356,919

Deposit insurance premiums


49,500

28,500

30,500

Professional fees


111,035

138,903

80,905

Advertising and marketing fees


91,717

89,021

57,088

Correspondent bank charges


38,732

32,864

25,742

Other expense


253,251

281,403

242,259

Total non-interest expense


2,967,012

2,839,583

2,486,139






Income before income taxes


1,338,950

1,851,066

2,161,279

Income tax expense


168,494

298,062

380,167

Net income


$         1,170,456

$         1,553,004

$         1,781,112








 Three months ended 



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2023

2022

2022






Average shares outstanding - basic


1,200,659

1,201,442

1,199,001

Average shares outstanding - diluted


1,200,703

1,201,491

1,199,318

Basic earnings per share


$                  0.97

$                  1.29

$                  1.49

Diluted earnings per share


$                  0.97

$                  1.29

$                  1.49

Net interest margin


3.35 %

3.73 %

3.80 %

Return on average assets


1.04 %

1.42 %

1.70 %

Return on average equity


10.75 %

14.84 %

15.07 %

Efficiency ratio


67.49 %

60.54 %

53.50 %






Allowance for loan losses:





Balance, beginning of period


$         3,996,619

$         4,024,366

$         3,998,392

Charge-offs:





One-to-four family


-

-

-

Commercial real estate


-

-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-

Commercial  


-

-

-

Consumer


36,130

60,866

17,435

Gross charge-offs


36,130

60,866

17,435

Recoveries:





One-to-four family


-

13,099

955

Commercial real estate


-

40

218

Land/land development


-

-

-

Commercial  


923

185

9,725

Consumer


20,093

19,795

12,219

Gross recoveries


21,016

33,119

23,117

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


15,114

27,747

(5,682)

CECL adjustment


350,000



Provision for loan losses


90,000

-

-

Balance, end of period


$         4,421,505

$         3,996,619

$         4,004,074






Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.02 %

0.03 %

-0.01 %








As of



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Non-performing assets


2023

2022

2022

Loans:





Non-accrual


$         4,137,597

$         2,463,911

$         2,023,525

Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-

Troubled debt restructured


525,020

525,383

363,992

Total non-performing loans


4,662,617

2,989,294

2,387,517

Real estate owned


-

-

-

Other repossessed assets


-

-

-

Total non-performing assets


$         4,662,617

$         2,989,294

$         2,387,517






Non-performing assets to total assets


1.03 %

0.67 %

0.57 %

Non-performing loans to gross loans


1.41 %

0.92 %

0.84 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


94.83 %

133.70 %

167.71 %

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans


1.34 %

1.23 %

1.41 %






Other financial ratios





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets


9.69 %

9.68 %

10.80 %

Book value per share


$                36.02

$                35.80

$                37.60

Common shares outstanding


1,216,335

1,204,835

1,205,435






(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized










 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301804381.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
