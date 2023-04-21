|
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS
HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.17 million ($0.97 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $1.78 million ($1.49 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.04% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 10.75% compared to an ROA of 1.70% and an ROE of 15.07% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decline was related to the increase in interest expense compared to interest income due to the historic increase in interest rates, provision for loan loss expense due to the new CECL accounting standard and several investments made for the benefit of future growth.
Total assets increased $6.6 million, or 5.9% on an annualized basis, to $452.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total assets of $445.5 million at December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $5.0 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $325.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to total loans of $320.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $3.9 million, or 4.3% on an annualized basis, to $370.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.
Shareholders' equity increased $691,000 to $43.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was a result of accumulated other comprehensive income increasing $278,000 due to a slight improvement in the fair value of the investment portfolio and net income for the first quarter. This increase was partially offset by a decline in retained earnings of $398,000 for the initial entry to implement the new CECL accounting standard. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.22 to $36.02 per common share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $35.80 at December 31, 2022. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,216,335 as of March 31, 2023.
Net interest income decreased $116,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was a result of a 45 basis point decline in net interest margin to 3.35%, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase of 164 basis points in costs of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.02% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.38% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of 88 basis points in yield on interest earning assets to 4.97% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.09% in the first quarter of 2022.
Non-interest income declined $135,000 in first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was a result of a decline of $177,000 in gain on sale of loans due to slower mortgage refinances in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest expense increased $481,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to investments made in 2022 to increase capacity for future growth and a new branch location that opened in the second quarter of 2022.
Michael S. Zahn, President/CEO said, "The historic increase in interest rates had a negative impact on our margin, but our commercial loan pipeline continues to be strong. We believe the investments that have been made position us well for the future."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,646,912
$ 3,141,705
$ 8,040,570
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
1,940,693
747,920
4,216,611
Total cash and cash equivalents
4,587,606
3,889,625
12,257,181
Interest-earning time deposits
1,230,000
1,230,000
2,210,000
Securities available for sale
78,278,059
78,273,337
85,245,995
Securities held to maturity
12,787,199
12,062,446
11,791,172
Loans held for sale
403,600
189,600
1,313,598
Loans, gross
330,160,388
324,752,497
283,628,078
Allowance for loan losses
(4,421,505)
(3,996,619)
(4,004,074)
Loans, net
325,738,883
320,755,878
279,624,004
Accrued interest receivable
1,982,785
1,923,986
1,523,198
Premises and equipment
7,376,693
7,254,951
7,122,223
FHLB Stock
2,101,600
2,101,600
2,101,600
Investment in limited partnerships
1,153,334
1,228,334
1,453,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
11,703,266
11,629,618
11,407,075
Other assets
4,803,252
4,988,219
3,451,488
Total Assets
$ 452,146,276
$ 445,527,594
$ 419,500,867
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 54,547,736
$ 53,232,315
$ 62,072,982
Interest bearing deposits
316,197,968
313,584,014
294,557,300
Borrowed funds
34,000,000
32,000,000
13,925,706
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,582,889
3,584,163
3,622,201
Total Liabilities
408,328,593
402,400,492
374,178,189
Stockholders' equity
43,817,683
43,127,102
45,322,678
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 452,146,276
$ 445,527,594
$ 419,500,867
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 5,388,127
$ 5,071,415
$ 4,033,571
Total interest expense
1,761,895
1,120,123
291,129
Net interest income
3,626,232
3,951,292
3,742,442
Provision for loan losses
90,000
-
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,536,232
3,951,292
3,742,442
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
188,222
198,715
154,398
Interchange fees
192,338
193,610
162,545
Loan servicing fees
62,712
Net gain on sale of loans
65,793
66,083
242,882
Net loss on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
-
Brokerage fees
66,485
41,034
54,151
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
73,648
74,955
75,134
Other income
183,244
102,248
215,866
Total non-interest income
769,730
739,357
904,976
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,687,245
1,513,293
1,410,259
Occupancy
340,935
383,944
282,467
Data processing
394,597
371,655
356,919
Deposit insurance premiums
49,500
28,500
30,500
Professional fees
111,035
138,903
80,905
Advertising and marketing fees
91,717
89,021
57,088
Correspondent bank charges
38,732
32,864
25,742
Other expense
253,251
281,403
242,259
Total non-interest expense
2,967,012
2,839,583
2,486,139
Income before income taxes
1,338,950
1,851,066
2,161,279
Income tax expense
168,494
298,062
380,167
Net income
$ 1,170,456
$ 1,553,004
$ 1,781,112
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2023
2022
2022
Average shares outstanding - basic
1,200,659
1,201,442
1,199,001
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,200,703
1,201,491
1,199,318
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.97
$ 1.29
$ 1.49
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.97
$ 1.29
$ 1.49
Net interest margin
3.35 %
3.73 %
3.80 %
Return on average assets
1.04 %
1.42 %
1.70 %
Return on average equity
10.75 %
14.84 %
15.07 %
Efficiency ratio
67.49 %
60.54 %
53.50 %
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 3,996,619
$ 4,024,366
$ 3,998,392
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
Consumer
36,130
60,866
17,435
Gross charge-offs
36,130
60,866
17,435
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
-
13,099
955
Commercial real estate
-
40
218
Land/land development
-
-
-
Commercial
923
185
9,725
Consumer
20,093
19,795
12,219
Gross recoveries
21,016
33,119
23,117
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
15,114
27,747
(5,682)
CECL adjustment
350,000
Provision for loan losses
90,000
-
-
Balance, end of period
$ 4,421,505
$ 3,996,619
$ 4,004,074
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.02 %
0.03 %
-0.01 %
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Non-performing assets
2023
2022
2022
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 4,137,597
$ 2,463,911
$ 2,023,525
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
525,020
525,383
363,992
Total non-performing loans
4,662,617
2,989,294
2,387,517
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 4,662,617
$ 2,989,294
$ 2,387,517
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.03 %
0.67 %
0.57 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
1.41 %
0.92 %
0.84 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
94.83 %
133.70 %
167.71 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.34 %
1.23 %
1.41 %
Other financial ratios
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
9.69 %
9.68 %
10.80 %
Book value per share
$ 36.02
$ 35.80
$ 37.60
Common shares outstanding
1,216,335
1,204,835
1,205,435
(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized
