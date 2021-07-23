HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 9, 2021.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. was named to the "Dividends Champions" list in 2020 by Dividendvaluebuilder.com. This prestigious list recognizes public companies who have increased their cash dividend every year for twenty-five consecutive years or more. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is one of only eighteen banks to make the list out of approximately 880 public companies. The complete list can be viewed at https://dividendvaluebuilder.com/dividend-champions-list/.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $39.87 per common share as of June 30, 2021. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on July 22, 2021 was $43.00 per common share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 2.6% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per common share against the July 22, 2021 closing price of $43.00 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301340285.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.