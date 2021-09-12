Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    000597   CNE0000009G0

NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(000597)
  Report
Hainan airlines says Liaoning Fangda Group becomes strategic investor

09/12/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Hainan Airlines said on Sunday that Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co. Ltd will become a strategic investor, as the airline's parent HNA Group takes steps to emerge from bankruptcy.

A court in Hainan, China, gave the go-ahead in March for a merger of 321 firms related to HNA to enable it to potentially emerge from bankruptcy after a $50 billion global acquisition spree brought it to its knees.

HNA's flagship firm, Hainan Airlines, said its new strategic investor Liaoning Fangda may become the controlling shareholder of the conglomerate's aviation business after the investment.

Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co is a conglomerate featuring carbon, steel and pharmaceutical sectors, with listed units such as Fangda Carbon New Material Co, Northeastern Pharmaceutical Group and Fangda Special Steel Technology Co.

Separately, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd said on Sunday that Hainan Development Holdings Co Ltd will become its strategic investor and may become its controlling shareholder.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Tony Munroe; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD -3.95% 11.93 End-of-day quote.68.74%
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -6.62% 9.59 End-of-day quote.38.18%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD. 0.00% 2.48 End-of-day quote.63.16%
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD 0.31% 12.91 End-of-day quote.91.26%
NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. 0.56% 5.4 End-of-day quote.6.51%
ZHONGXING SHENYANG COMMERCIAL BUILDING GROUP CO.,LTD -1.78% 4.97 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 384 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
Net Debt 2020 1 119 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 507x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 7 279 M 1 129 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 567
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kai Zhou Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM
Qi Yong Guo Chairman
Bodan Zhan Chairman-Supervisory Board
You Guang Shang Independent Director
Demin Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.51%1 129
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%439 546
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.33%328 241
PFIZER, INC.25.05%255 609
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.08%228 662
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY41.85%217 126