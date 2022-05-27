Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern 2 VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTV   GB0005356430

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

(NTV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:01 am EDT
61.50 GBX    0.00%
Directorate change

05/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
27 MAY 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that is has appointed Ranjan Ramparia to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with immediate effect.

Miss Ramparia is aged 50 and is an experienced business professional with a background in corporate finance and investment management. Her experience includes working with institutional investors as well as management teams advising on strategy, funding, business planning and corporate governance. She is a partner at advisory firm Prime Advantage Capital Partners. She has significant experience of regulatory and compliance matters having worked in the financial services sector and has served on the board of regulated companies. Her early career was as a fund manager and she has over 14 years experience of investing in UK small and mid-cap stocks and private equity.

There are no disclosures to be made under paragraph 9.6.13(1)-(6) of the Listing Rules in relation to Miss Ramparia’s appointment.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.



