Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern 2 VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTV   GB0005356430

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

(NTV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 11:35:11 am
68.75 GBX   +1.10%
11:32aNORTHERN 2 VCT : Net Asset Value – 20th July 2021
PU
07/19NORTHERN 2 VCT : Statement regarding intention to fund raise
AQ
07/05NORTHERN 2 VCT : Transaction in Own Shares – 5th July 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern 2 VCT : Net Asset Value – 20th July 2021

07/20/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 JULY 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Northern 2 VCT PLC ('the Company') is a Venture Capital Trust ('VCT') launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company's objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2021 was 72.2 pence (31 March 2021 (audited) 71.3 pence). The net asset value is stated before deducting the second interim (special) dividend of 4.0 pence per share and the proposed final dividend of 1.5 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021, which will, subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 31 August 2021, be paid to eligible shareholders on 10 September 2021.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2021 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2021 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 30 June 2021 one new venture capital investment was completed.

Name of company Business activity Amount
invested
£000
Naitive Technologies Limited Artificial intelligence enabled medical diagnostics 731

In addition to the new investment above, a total of £1,572,000 was invested in five existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:

Name of company Sale proceeds

Original cost

Carrying value at

31 March 2021

£000 £000 £000
musicMagpie (partial realisation) 8,814 1,281 8,814
Soda Software Labs 1,279 1,499 1,574
Avid Technology 333 1,777 437

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2021 was 162,184,097. During the three months ended 30 June 2021 no shares were allotted and no shares were purchased for cancellation during the period.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

NASDAQ_1000517204-en

Disclaimer

Northern 2 VCT plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
11:32aNORTHERN 2 VCT : Net Asset Value – 20th July 2021
PU
07/19NORTHERN 2 VCT : Statement regarding intention to fund raise
AQ
07/05NORTHERN 2 VCT : Transaction in Own Shares – 5th July 2021
PU
06/23Northern 2 VCT PLC Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on 10 September 2021
CI
06/23Northern 2 VCT PLC Declares Special Dividend, Payable on 10 September 2021
CI
06/23Northern 2 Vct plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
04/08NORTHERN 2 VCT : Investee company - intention to float
AQ
2020NORTHERN 2 VCT : Half-year report
AQ
2020Northern 2 VCT PLC Declares Interim Dividend for the Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
2020Northern 2 Vct plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39,4 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net income 2021 35,4 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net cash 2021 28,6 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,80x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 109 M 150 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 -6,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Northern 2 VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Peter Anthony Gravells Chairman
Frank L. G. Neale Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Cecilia Ann McAnulty Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon P. Devonshire Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair MacBeth Conn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC10.57%152
BLACKROCK, INC.21.27%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.18.89%78 923
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.53.88%65 411
UBS GROUP AG7.06%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.11%44 641