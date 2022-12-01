Advanced search
    NTV   GB0005356430

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

(NTV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:55 2022-12-01 am EST
57.00 GBX    0.00%
12:31pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11/29Interim report
GL
11/29Interim report
GL
Transaction in Own Shares

12/01/2022 | 12:31pm EST
1 December 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 1 December 2022 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,448,428 ordinary shares of 5p each in the market at a price of 57.19p, representing approximately 0.77% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.  There remain 186,312,422 ordinary shares in issue. 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 186,312,422 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 186,312,422 (“the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs. 

A copy of the interim report is also available on the Mercia website at www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


