Result of AGM

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 9 August 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr Tim Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
Number
Resolution
For
Discretionary
Against
Vote withheld
1
To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022
5,942,790
354,527
5,408
17,286
2
To approve and declare a final dividend of 3.0p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022
5,990,846
327,322
0
1,843
3
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
5,467,469
379,182
263,545
209,815
4
To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director
5,681,983
365,451
181,766
90,811
5
To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director
5,660,500
365,451
203,249
90,811
6
To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director
5,734,930
365,451
128,819
90,811
7
To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director
5,586,667
365,451
192,528
175,365
8
To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director
5,740,485
354,527
56,977
168,022
9
To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
5,544,375
365,451
324,425
85,760
10
To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
5,854,452
354,527
44,007
67,025
11
To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
5,840,866
365,527
76,791
36,827
12
To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities
5,529,816
354,527
305,762
129,906
13
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
5,888,621
354,527
68,993
7,870
Enquiries:
Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430 Website: www.mercia.co.uk
