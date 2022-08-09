Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern 3 VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTN   GB0031152027

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

(NTN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
88.50 GBX    0.00%
Result of AGM

08/09/2022 | 09:31am EDT
9 August 2022

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 9 August 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr Tim Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote withheld
1To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 20225,942,790354,5275,40817,286
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 3.0p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20225,990,846327,32201,843
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy5,467,469379,182263,545209,815
4To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director5,681,983365,451181,76690,811
5To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director5,660,500365,451203,24990,811
6To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director5,734,930365,451128,81990,811
7To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director5,586,667365,451192,528175,365
8To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director5,740,485354,52756,977168,022
9To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor5,544,375365,451324,42585,760
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor5,854,452354,52744,00767,025
11To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20065,840,866365,52776,79136,827
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities5,529,816354,527305,762129,906
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20065,888,621354,52768,9937,870

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


