Result of AGM

9 August 2022

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 9 August 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr Tim Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 5,942,790 354,527 5,408 17,286 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 3.0p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 5,990,846 327,322 0 1,843 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 5,467,469 379,182 263,545 209,815 4 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 5,681,983 365,451 181,766 90,811 5 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 5,660,500 365,451 203,249 90,811 6 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 5,734,930 365,451 128,819 90,811 7 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 5,586,667 365,451 192,528 175,365 8 To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director 5,740,485 354,527 56,977 168,022 9 To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 5,544,375 365,451 324,425 85,760 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 5,854,452 354,527 44,007 67,025 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 5,840,866 365,527 76,791 36,827 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 5,529,816 354,527 305,762 129,906 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 5,888,621 354,527 68,993 7,870

