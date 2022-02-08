Northern Bear : New Director for Northern Bear Safety Ltd

There were smiles all round at the start of February, when Northern Bear Safety's longstanding employee David Neasham was appointed as a Director of the company.

David, who has been with the company since its inception in 2008, was previously employed at fellow Northern Bear Group company Wensley Roofing.

Keith Soulsby, Northern Bear PLC Group Operations Director commented, "I have known David for over 30 years. It's been an absolute pleasure watching him develop his career from a young roof tiler to a Chartered health and safety professional. Having been witness to his hard work and commitment over this time, being appointed as a Director at Northern Bear Safety is very much deserved."

Jason Harrison, Managing Director of Northern Bear Safety agreed, "David has been with the company since day one and has been absolutely integral to the success and growth of the business and making it the success it is now. I'm really pleased for him."

David confirmed, "I'm over the moon that my efforts over the years have been recognised and rewarded with a Directorship. I'm looking forward to the future and continuing to build the company with this great team."