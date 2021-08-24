Northern Bear : New appointments following Northern Bear plc AGM

At Northern Bear plc's AGM held Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, Jeff Baryshnik was appointed Chairman of Northern Bear plc with immediate effect. Steve Roberts stepped down from the Main Group Board and will carry on with his day to day role.

Commenting on the appointment Jeff Baryshnik said: 'As a major shareholder in Northern Bear plc I am delighted to be appointed Chairman of the Company and look forward to increased engagement with all of the Company's stakeholders in due course.'