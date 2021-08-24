Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Northern Bear PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTBR   GB00B19FLM15

NORTHERN BEAR PLC

(NTBR)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

Northern Bear : New appointments following Northern Bear plc AGM

08/24/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
At Northern Bear plc's AGM held Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, Jeff Baryshnik was appointed Chairman of Northern Bear plc with immediate effect. Steve Roberts stepped down from the Main Group Board and will carry on with his day to day role.

Commenting on the appointment Jeff Baryshnik said: 'As a major shareholder in Northern Bear plc I am delighted to be appointed Chairman of the Company and look forward to increased engagement with all of the Company's stakeholders in due course.'

Pictured: Jeff Baryshnik (left) & Steve Roberts (right)

Disclaimer

Northern Bear plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
