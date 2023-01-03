Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Bear PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTBR   GB00B19FLM15

NORTHERN BEAR PLC

(NTBR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2023-01-03 am EST
44.00 GBX    0.00%
10:28aNorthern Bear : Unaudited Interim Report 2022
PU
10:28aNorthern Bear : Unaudited Interim Report 2021
PU
2022Northern Bear interim profit virtually flat, revenue up on supply
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Bear : Unaudited Interim Report 2022

01/03/2023 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 November 2022

Northern Bear plc

("Northern Bear" or the "Company")

Interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2022

The board of directors of Northern Bear (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results for the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months to 30 September 2022.

Financial Summary

    • Revenue of £34.0m (H1 FY22: £30.0m)
    • Adjusted operating profit* of £1.5m (H1 FY22: £1.5m)
    • Net bank debt of £1.9m at 30 September 2022
    • Settlement of legal claim against Springs Roofing Limited, as previously announced on 8 July 2022
    • Strong order book supportive of trading for the remainder of the financial year
  • stated prior to the impact of amortisation

Jeff Baryshnik, Non-Executive Chairman of Northern Bear, commented:

"We are pleased to announce solid operating results for the period despite significant inflationary headwinds. The Group enjoys a strong order book, so we are well positioned for the remainder of the financial year."

For further information please contact:

Northern Bear plc

Jeff Baryshnik - Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 166 182 0369

Tom Hayes - Finance Director

+44 (0) 166 182 0369

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman

Northern Bear plc

Interim Report

30 September 2022

Contents

Advisers

2

Chairman's statement

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Consolidated balance sheet

6

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

7

Consolidated statement of cash flows

8

Notes

9

1

Advisers

Auditor

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Saffery Champness LLP

Strand Hanson Limited

Mitre House

26 Mount Row

North Park Road

London

Harrogate

W1K 3SQ

HG1 5RX

Bankers

Registrar

Virgin Money plc

Link Group

94-96 Briggate

10th Floor

Leeds

Central Square

LS1 6NP

29 Wellington Street

Leeds

LS1 4DL

Legal advisers

Registered office

Mincoffs Solicitors LLP

A1 Grainger

5 Osborne Terrace

Prestwick Park

Jesmond

Prestwick

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE2 1SQ

NE20 9SJ

2

Chairman's statement

Introduction

I am pleased to report the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 (the "Period", "H1 FY23") for Northern Bear plc (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

I am pleased to confirm the Group's results for the Period, with adjusted operating profit (stated prior to the impact of amortisation) of £1.5m (H1 FY22: £1.5m) and diluted earnings per share of 6.0p (H1 FY22: 6.1p).

In our last Annual Report and Accounts published in July 2022, we noted the continued industry-wide challenges with respect to both availability and price inflation of construction materials. There also have been well-publicised challenges in relation to attracting and retaining employees in the construction industry. Despite the impact of these headwinds on our businesses, our Group generated solid operating results whilst further investing in the Group's businesses.

Trading

Despite industry-wide challenges, our Group companies generated strong results in aggregate during the Period. Our companies have strong and well-established supplier relationships and have been able, on the whole, to work with our robust supply chain to ensure continuity of supply for contracts. Additionally, we have not experienced any slowdown in business to date despite widely publicised concerns about rising interest rates and their potential effects on construction generally and the housing market more specifically.

Revenue for the Period was £34.0m (H1 FY22: £30.0m) and, through the greater economy of scale from higher revenues along with continued careful contract selection and execution, gross margins were increased to 20.7% (H1 FY22: 19.5%).

However, administrative expenses increased to £5.6m (H1 FY22: £4.5m) in large part due to increases in payroll, motor and fuel expenses, insurance costs, and general cost inflation. The payroll increase relates primarily to the recruitment of additional commercial and operational staff, in particular at MGM and Isoler, both of which have performed strongly in recent years and are businesses where we see further opportunities for profitable growth.

Overall profit before income tax for the Period was £1.4m (H1 FY22: £1.4m) and diluted earnings per share

was 6.0p (H1 FY2022: 6.1p).

Cash flow

Net bank debt at 30 September 2022 was £1.9m (30 September 2021: £0.6m net cash, 31 March 2022: £2.2m net cash).

We had stated in the 2022 annual results that the cash position at 31 March 2022 reflected some favourable working capital swings which, to an extent, would be expected to reverse post year-end. This was the case, and the current customer and contract mix, along with increased turnover levels, has created an increased working capital requirement which reduced the cash balance during the Period.

As we announced in July 2022, one of the Company's subsidiaries, Springs Roofing Limited ("Springs"), settled a claim by Engie Regeneration (FHM) Limited for £0.6 million, which also impacted the Group's consolidated cash balances. The claim related to roofing work undertaken between April 2009 and March 2011 on seven care home properties. The Springs directors believed that the claim was without merit and this position was supported by third-party technical expert and legal advice. In reaching the agreed settlement set out above, Springs considered the management time commitment, the legal costs and the commercial risk of continued litigation. Springs, and the wider Group, retain excellent commercial relationships with Engie (now known as Equans), which continues to be an important and valued customer. The settlement was satisfied from the Group's existing cash resources in August 2022 and was previously recorded as an exceptional item in the Group's annual results to March 2022.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Bear plc published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHERN BEAR PLC
10:28aNorthern Bear : Unaudited Interim Report 2022
PU
10:28aNorthern Bear : Unaudited Interim Report 2021
PU
2022Northern Bear interim profit virtually flat, revenue up on supply
AN
2022Earnings Flash (NTBR.L) NORTHERN BEAR Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX6.00
MT
2022Earnings Flash (NTBR.L) NORTHERN BEAR Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP34M
MT
2022Northern Bear PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Northern Bear PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Northern Bear PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
2022Northern Bear : New Director for Northern Bear Safety Ltd
PU
2022Northern Bear : Defibrillators for all Northern Bear Company premises
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61,1 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net income 2022 -1,33 M -1,60 M -1,60 M
Net Debt 2022 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,24 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart NORTHERN BEAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Northern Bear PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN BEAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Hayes Finance Director & Executive Director
Jeff Baryshnik Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Soulsby Executive Director & Operations Director
Howard Barry Gold Non-Executive Director
Steven Mark Roberts Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN BEAR PLC0.00%10
TOPBUILD CORP.0.00%4 977
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.0.00%2 435
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD0.00%1 153
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)2.78%1 013
SOLAR A/S1.13%656