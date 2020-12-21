Northern Bear : ‘Best wishes and a million thank yous'

In recent years Northern Bear has arranged and sponsored a number of events to raise funds for the local charity St Oswald's Hospice. The member of the Northern Bear board who has done most to develop this charitable relationship is Howard Gold. When Howard retired from the board this year he was given the honorary position of Life President in recognition of his enormous contribution to the survival and growth of Northern Bear.

He has also received the following message and video from St Oswald's Hospice.

Dear Howard

Your friends at St Oswald's just wanted to say a huge congratulations to you on your retirement and thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for everything you and Northern Bear have done in support of the Hospice.

We hope you enjoy this video that we have put together, showing just how your incredible support has made a real difference to our patients, families, staff and volunteers. We are so grateful that you are part of the St Oswald's family.

We hope you and your family enjoy a wonderful Christmas and we would love to welcome you into the hospice to thank you in person, as soon as it is safe to do so.

With our love, best wishes and a million thank yous.

From your friends at St Oswald's Hospice