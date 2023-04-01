Advanced search
    NCCO   JO4122411013

NORTHERN CEMENT COMPANY

(NCCO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
2.680 JOD   +3.08%
02:39aNorthern Cement : G.a (ncco) 2023 04 01
PU
03/31Northern Cement : Board Of Directors Decision-(NCCO)-2023-03-31
PU
03/27Northern Cement : Board Of Directors Decision-(NCCO)-2023-03-27
PU
Northern Cement : G.A (NCCO) 2023 04 01

04/02/2023 | 02:39am EDT
NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻨﻤﺳﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-04-2023 12:23:37 PM

PM 12:23:37 2023-04-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻨﻤﺳﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

2023-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

10-04-2023 at ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳ

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻝﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ

ﻝﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 29-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺗ

ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺎﻛ (%9.95 ) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺍ ( ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 5,475,072) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ

ﻦﻣ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺎﻛ (%9.95 ) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺍ ( ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 5,475,072 )

2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ

2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Page 1 of 2

NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Manal Ali Ibrahim Al Bawaia

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Manal Ali Ibrahim Al Bawaia :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Northern Cement Co. PSC published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 06:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
