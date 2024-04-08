NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻨﻤﺳﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-04-2024 10:45:53 AM

AM 10:45:53 2024-04-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻨﻤﺳﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

2024-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

24-04-2024 at ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ZOOM)ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ(ZOOM) to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 10-04-2023

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ( ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,625,596) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ

ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ( ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,625,596) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ

ﻪﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺎﻛ (%6.59)

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺎﻛ ( % 6.59)

2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Page 1 of 2

NORTHERN CEMENT CO.

Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Manal Ali Ibrahim Al Bawaia

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Manal Ali Ibrahim Al Bawaia :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Northern Cement Co. PSC published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 08:15:02 UTC.