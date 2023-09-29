Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2023 / 20:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Aroosh
Last name(s):Thillainathan
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN:DE000A351ZV0

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge in connection with a loan transaction of 37,015 convertible bonds of Northern Data AG with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
not numberablenot numberable

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
not numberablenot numberable

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet:www.northerndata.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

86143  29.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp