    NB2   DE000A0SMU87

NORTHERN DATA AG

(NB2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-07-28 pm EDT
26.25 EUR   +14.33%
03:25pNORTHERN DATA AG : Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.
EQ
07/07Northern Data reports on operations for June 2022
EQ
06/30Northern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021
EQ
Northern Data AG: Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.

07/28/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Northern Data AG: Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.

28-Jul-2022 / 21:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.

Frankfurt am Main – 28 July 2022 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) informs that due to the change in recognition of an existing receivable related to the power outage in Texas in 2021, reported EBITDA according to IFRS will increase by approximately EUR 50 million to approximately EUR 320 million as part of the ongoing audit. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA remain unchanged and are confirmed.

However, the finalization of the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 can no longer take place in July 2022 as reported, but is expected in the course of August 2022.

Despite challenging crypto markets, unaudited revenues in the first half of the year 2022 at around EUR 140-150 million are higher than in the same half of the previous year.

Overview (all figures unaudited)

  • Revenues in the amount of EUR 189.9 million in 2021.
  • Reported EBITDA in the amount of EUR 320.1 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the amount of EUR 89.6 million in 2021.
  • One-off effects in the amount of EUR 230.5 million in 2021.
  • H1 2022: Unaudited revenues of around EUR 140-150 million.
  • The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be issued as soon as the audited annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 is available.


Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1408619

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1408619  28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2021 594 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 336 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 100%
Chart NORTHERN DATA AG
Duration : Period :
Northern Data AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,96 €
Average target price 208,00 €
Spread / Average Target 806%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aroosh Thillainathan Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Yoshida President & Chief Financial Officer
Tom Oliver Schorling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Lange Chief Technological Officer
Stefan Sickenberger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN DATA AG-68.59%341
ADOBE INC.-30.73%183 821
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.96%44 302
AUTODESK, INC.-27.66%44 195
WORKDAY INC.-45.05%38 125
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.21%36 919