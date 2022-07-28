DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Northern Data AG: Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.



28-Jul-2022 / 21:22 CET/CEST

Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.

Frankfurt am Main – 28 July 2022 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) informs that due to the change in recognition of an existing receivable related to the power outage in Texas in 2021, reported EBITDA according to IFRS will increase by approximately EUR 50 million to approximately EUR 320 million as part of the ongoing audit. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA remain unchanged and are confirmed.

However, the finalization of the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 can no longer take place in July 2022 as reported, but is expected in the course of August 2022.

Despite challenging crypto markets, unaudited revenues in the first half of the year 2022 at around EUR 140-150 million are higher than in the same half of the previous year.

Overview (all figures unaudited)

Revenues in the amount of EUR 189.9 million in 2021.

Reported EBITDA in the amount of EUR 320.1 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the amount of EUR 89.6 million in 2021.

One-off effects in the amount of EUR 230.5 million in 2021.

H1 2022: Unaudited revenues of around EUR 140-150 million.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be issued as soon as the audited annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 is available.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989