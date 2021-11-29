Log in
Northern Data AG: Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. discontinues preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation

11/29/2021 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Northern Data AG: Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. discontinues preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation

29-Nov-2021 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. discontinues preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation

Frankfurt am Main - 29 November 2021 - The Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. today informed Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5) that it has declined to initiate preliminary proceedings regarding the allegation of market manipulation due to a lack of initial suspicion.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) had notified the Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. of the suspicion that responsible persons of Northern Data AG may have violated the ban on market manipulation by providing incorrect or misleading information in the Company's capital market communication. The Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. has reviewed this notification as part of preliminary investigations and, after hearing the Company, has now declared that there is no initial suspicion of market manipulation. The initiation of investigative proceedings was therefore formally rejected.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

29-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252707

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1252707  29-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
