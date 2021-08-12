Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Northern Data AG
  News
  Summary
    NB2   DE000A0SMU87

NORTHERN DATA AG

(NB2)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Northern Data : Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli

08/12/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
  • Northern Data signs agreement with Block.one to purchase Decentric Europe BV.
  • The transaction involves a cash component in the amount of EUR 195 million to be paid within 12 months as well as approximately 2.3 million in new shares in Northern Data (current value approximately EUR 170 million) from a capital increase in kind exclusive of any shareholder subscription rights. The capital increase was approved today.
  • Acquisition of approximately 223,000 AMD and Nvidia GPU cards of in over 24,000 server systems with an immediately deployable FP32 computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops and 7.3 terahashes respectively.


Frankfurt am Main - August 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will as a result acquire all of Decentric's GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 high-performance server systems. The hardware acquisition represents a strategic asset build-up that complements Northern Data's existing high-performance servers. The transaction gives Northern Data immediate access to the hardware. At the current level of expansion, the GPUs represent immediately deployable computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops FP32 and 7.3 terahashes respectively. After full installation by the end of Q3 2021, the total computing power for Northern Data will be about 2.6 exaflops FP32 (390 petaflops FP64) and approximately 13.86 terahashes.

Northern Data will generate initial revenue and a corresponding contribution to EBITDA following completion of the transaction which took place immediately after the execution of the agreement. The anticipated positive impact at the level of the forecast for the 2021 financial year will be described in detail when the annual report for 2020 is published.

Disclaimer

Northern Data AG published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 130 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 28,7 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2020 20,4 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 859 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NORTHERN DATA AG
Duration : Period :
Northern Data AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,00 €
Average target price 123,00 €
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aroosh Thillainathan Chief Executive Officer
Mathias Dähn Chief Financial Officer
Tom Oliver Schorling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Lange Chief Technological Officer
Stefan Sickenberger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN DATA AG-12.28%1 009
ADOBE INC.25.18%298 241
AUTODESK, INC.8.50%72 305
TWILIO INC.5.16%63 058
WORKDAY INC.-3.44%57 177
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.46%50 654