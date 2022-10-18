Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Northern Data AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB2   DE000A0SMU87

NORTHERN DATA AG

(NB2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46 2022-10-18 am EDT
10.46 EUR   +6.68%
05:16aNorthern Data : Change in the Management Board
EQ
10/07Northern Data Reports on September 2022 Mining Business Performance
EQ
09/21Northern Data Becomes Preferred Cloud Service Provider in NVIDIA Partner Network
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Data: Change in the Management Board

10/18/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Northern Data: Change in the Management Board

18.10.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR MESSAGE

Northern Data: Change in the Management Board

Frankfurt/Main – 18 October 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has announced that Chief Operating Officer Stefan Sickenberger will be leaving the company by mutual agreement at the end of the month.

The Supervisory Board of the company would like to thank Mr. Sickenberger for his work for Northern Data AG and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately. The Management Board will take over Mr. Sickenberger's responsibilities in the interim. The company is currently reorganizing the executive management team to meet the current market challenges and to expand its capabilities as a business; further announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling: “During his time as COO and member of the Management Board since August 2020, Stefan Sickenberger has made a very significant contribution to the success of the company. In particular, we would like to mention the development of our European data center and cloud infrastructure as well as the further optimization of our operational procedures and company processes. We would like to thank him for his great services to the company and wish him all the best for the future.”

Stefan Sickenberger: “Northern Data remains a company with great potential. My thanks go in particular to the many extremely talented colleagues with whom we have made great progress together in various areas. I now wish everyone much success in the next steps and would like to express my sincere thanks for what has always been excellent cooperation with all my colleagues, partners and the company's committees.”

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will — quite literally — determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 220 people in 7 countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


18.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465583

 
End of News EQS News Service

1465583  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORTHERN DATA AG
05:16aNorthern Data : Change in the Management Board
EQ
10/07Northern Data Reports on September 2022 Mining Business Performance
EQ
09/21Northern Data Becomes Preferred Cloud Service Provider in NVIDIA Partner Network
EQ
09/21Northern Data Ag Becomes Preferred Cloud Service Provider in Nvidia Partner Network
CI
09/19Northern Data releases shareholder letter
EQ
09/19Northern Data AG(XTRA:NB2) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/08Northern Data reports on August 2022 performance in mining business
EQ
09/08Northern Data AG Announces Production Results for the August 2022
CI
09/08Northern Data AG Provides Revenue and Production Guidance For the Full Year of 2022
CI
08/31Northern Data AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 -38,7 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net cash 2022 7,60 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 233 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 100%
Chart NORTHERN DATA AG
Duration : Period :
Northern Data AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,80 €
Average target price 65,00 €
Spread / Average Target 563%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aroosh Thillainathan Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Yoshida President & Chief Financial Officer
Tom Oliver Schorling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Lange Chief Technological Officer
Stefan Sickenberger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN DATA AG-86.59%229
ADOBE INC.-49.22%136 448
AUTODESK, INC.-29.34%42 891
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.16%39 323
WORKDAY INC.-48.90%38 131
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.24%33 652