Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about Northern Data's beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Northern Data AG. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and Northern Data AG undertakes no obligation to correct, update any of them in light of new information or future events. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Northern Data AG management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward- looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the industry, intense competition in the markets in which we operate and costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting our markets, and other factors beyond our control). This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Northern Data AG's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Northern Data AG. Accordingly, neither Northern Data AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Northern Data AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability