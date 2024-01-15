Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Northern Data AG
Elliot has over 20 years of financial and capital markets experience, having held the CFO role at Farfetch during a period of rapid expansion and leading the company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2018. He has also served in leadership roles for Asos plc and J Sainsbury’s, as a Finance Director. Prior to this, Elliot worked in several risk and financial control roles across the banking and finance sector in London and provided audit and assurance services with KPMG in New Zealand. He has been a Non-executive Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at HM Land Registry since August 2019. Elliot is a graduate of the University of Waikato in New Zealand and is a qualified chartered accountant with the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants.
In his role as Group Chief Financial Officer, Elliot will lead Northern Data Group’s financial strategy and support the Group’s wider growth as it drives innovation across the HPC market. Elliot’s appointment follows the appointment of Rudolf Haas as Group CLO in December, and comes as the business continues to take advantage of the market opportunities across its three companies: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With a highly talented and market leading, Group Executive Committee, Northern Data Group is set to execute the next stage of its global strategy and realize its ambition to become the world’s leading HPC Infrastructure Solutions Provider.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
