Northern Data Reveals expanded Executive Leadership Team

01/13/2023 | 01:32am EST
EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Northern Data Reveals expanded Executive Leadership Team

13.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESSE RELEASE / IR MESSAGE

Northern Data Reveals expanded Executive Leadership Team

Frankfurt am Main – 13 January 2023 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has expanded its executive leadership team, with Christopher Yoshida moving into a newly created role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) after leading the finance function on an interim basis during 2022. He hands over to Gülsen Kama, the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Corey J. Needles has been appointed as the Managing Director for the Data Center Infrastructure division.

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data comments: “Chris has done a great job enhancing the finance team, hiring key talent, and refining the process structure. He has also contributed to the improvement of our corporate development, playing a critical role in building our future business model while helping the company prosper and evolve. Bringing in Gülsen to take over as CFO is an exciting development that will empower us to grow confidently under our new strategy, as will the addition of Corey’s immense talents. A proven Data Center Infrastructure expert with over 25 years of construction and operations experience, Corey was our first choice to take our existing infrastructure foundations, in both mining and HPC Cloud to the next level. Our expanded leadership team is going to be key in ensuring the implementation and execution of our ongoing growth strategy.”

Both Corey and Gülsen will be primarily based out of the United States, further solidifying the company’s commitment to their North American expansion. Corey will manage all of the division’s global operations, with a primary focus on promoting energy efficiency and a decentralized approach, while Gülsen will bring her bold new financial strategies to the company, overseeing financials globally.

These hires mark an exciting infusion of fresh leadership and years of experience to Northern Data’s team, which will complement the company’s growth strategy in the coming years. Corey’s appointment demonstrates a continued commitment to developing energy-efficient HPC infrastructure solutions. Throughout his career, Corey has overseen transformations for some of the largest data colocation/cloud and connectivity organizations, spurring substantial revenue growth and increased shareholder value through his long-range technology and business plans. He previously served as Head of Data Center Operations and Chief Operating Officer for North America at the cryptocurrency mining company Bitdeer, and was Senior Vice President at INAP (NASDAQ: INAP), a provider of secure and scalable IT infrastructure, data center, network, and cloud solutions. He also ran Data Center Operation, Engineering & Construction at Latisys / Zayo Group, which offers colocation space and power solutions with carrier-neutral data center and interconnection services.

Corey Needles, Northern Data’s new Managing Director of Data Center Infrastructure comments: "I am delighted to join Northern Data as part of one of the most significant companies in the industry. I am particularly thrilled at the prospect of scaling efficient HPC data center infrastructure with an international team of highly motivated and recognized experts."

Meanwhile, with Christopher Yoshida bringing his talents to the role of CCO, Gülsen Kama is a shrewd choice to succeed him as CFO. Drawing on more than two decades of professional experience, Gülsen has an unmatched reputation for leading publicly traded and private equity-backed companies to success, particularly in the United States. Before Northern Data, Gülsen established an impressive track record of transformative and growth-oriented leadership across a diverse range of multibillion-dollar organizations, including FedEx, United Airlines, A&P, and AIG.

Gülsen joined Northern Data in July 2022 from Quest Diagnostics, the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services. As Chief Financial Officer of Quest’s East Region and Healthcare IT, she was responsible for managing financial strategy and operations for the company’s largest region and corporate function. She holds a BS degree in Industrial Engineering from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul and an MBA from University of Georgia.

Gülsen Kama, new Chief Financial Officer of Northern Data, states: “I am thrilled to take on the challenge of the role of CFO at Northern Data. The company has already proven itself as a visionary leader in the emerging HPC industry. With a laser-sharp focus on strategy execution, enabled by a strong finance organization, Northern Data will realize the tremendous potential that lies ahead. I believe my unique perspective and expertise will allow me to bring renewed confidence and energy to Northern Data’s operations while creating long-term profitable growth from a responsible mindset by taking prudent risks and meeting our commitments.”

Christopher Yoshida, former Chief Financial Officer, and new Chief Commercial Officer of Northern Data comments: “I couldn’t ask for a more impressive successor to the CFO role than Gülsen, and am thrilled that Northern Data will benefit from her years of experience and financial acumen. I’m fully confident that I’m leaving our financial planning in the most capable hands, which will allow me to put my full focus on ensuring the implementation and execution of our ongoing growth strategy in the HPC industry as CCO. Gülsen and Corey’s addition to our leadership team ensures Northern Data is beginning 2023 with a running start – I can’t wait to see what we’ll all be able to accomplish as a team.”

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High Performance Computing (HPC) will—quite literally—determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. The multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. The company offers a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telephone: +49 171 557 6989


13.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1534155

 
End of News EQS News Service

1534155  13.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
