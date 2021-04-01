Log in
NORTHERN DATA AG

(NB2)
Northern Data : successfully places capital increase from authorized capital in full

04/01/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Northern Data AG successfully places capital increase from authorized capital in full

01-Apr-2021 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Northern Data AG successfully places capital increase from authorized capital in full

Frankfurt am Main - April 1, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), has successfully placed its capital increase of up to EUR 563,968.00 by issuing up to 563,968 new ordinary bearer shares against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders' subscription rights that was resolved upon yesterday. All 563,968 new shares, which corresponds to 3.55% of the existing share capital, were placed primarily with the strategic investor Block.one and other institutional investors at a price of EUR 107.63 per share. Thus, the share capital has been increased from EUR 15,879,707 to EUR 16,443,675. The gross proceeds from the Company's capital increase amount to approximately EUR 60.7 million.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and expand the shareholder structure and will be used to accelerate the growth of the existing business activities as well as for general corporate purposes.

The new shares will be included without prospectus in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access). The first day of trading for the new shares and the delivery of the new shares are expected to take place on April 7, 2021.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

Press Contact:
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: hans.duerr@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89

Important Notice:
The new shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, including its territories and possessions. This release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180654

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1180654  01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180654&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 130 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2020 11,9 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2020 20,3 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 133x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 259 M 1 477 M 1 480 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 152,00 €
Last Close Price 102,50 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aroosh Thillainathan Chief Executive Officer
Mathias Dähn Chief Financial Officer
Tom Oliver Schorling Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Lange Chief Technological Officer
Stefan Sickenberger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN DATA AG28.45%1 477
ADOBE INC.-4.95%223 107
WORKDAY INC.3.68%59 105
AUTODESK, INC.-9.23%58 945
TWILIO INC.0.67%54 757
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.51%42 292
