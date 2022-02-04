Northern Data provides operations update for January 2022
02/04/2022 | 01:32am EST
04.02.2022 / 07:30
In January 2022 Northern Data generated:
5,254 green1 ETH
236 BTC
Northern Data had 20,500 ASIC miners online end of Jan'22
Frankfurt am Main - 04 February 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for January 2022.
1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.
About Northern Data:
We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.