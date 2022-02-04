Log in
Northern Data provides operations update for January 2022

02/04/2022
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Monthly Figures
Northern Data provides operations update for January 2022

04.02.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE

Northern Data provides operations update for January 2022
 

  • In January 2022 Northern Data generated:
    • 5,254 green1 ETH
    • 236 BTC
  • Northern Data had 20,500 ASIC miners online end of Jan'22


Frankfurt am Main - 04 February 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for January 2022.

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.

About Northern Data:
We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


04.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276578

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276578  04.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276578&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
