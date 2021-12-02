Log in
Northern Data provides operations update year-to-date 2021 and confirms guidance for FY2021

12/02/2021 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Monthly Figures
Northern Data provides operations update year-to-date 2021 and confirms guidance for FY2021 (news with additional features)

02.12.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE

Northern Data provides operations update year-to-date 2021 and confirms guidance for FY2021

  • YTD 2021 Northern Data generated:
    • 20,812 green1 ETH (for own account)
    • 405 BTC (for own account)
    • 61 BTC (3rd party) out of profit-sharing
  • In November 2021 Northern Data generated:
    • 5,940 green1 ETH (for own account)
    • 159 BTC (for own account)
    • 44 BTC (3rd party) out of profit-sharing
  • Northern Data had 17,000 ASIC miners online (thereof 6,200 for hosting customers) end of Nov'21
  • As projected 1.7 Exahashes for BTC mining online end of November
  • 17,000 miners currently online, representing 15% of the 110,000 miners (contractually secured) to be operated by Northern Data at the end of 2022.
  • Gigabyte server roll-out completed with 223,000 GPUs (this implies 12.7 Terahashes) being online for Altcoin Mining end of November
  • Guidance FY2021 confirmed based on operational performance and projected hardware sales


Frankfurt am Main - 02 December 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided a year-to-date operations update for 2021.

CEO Aroosh Thillainathan: "We are pleased to provide the first operations update for our mining business since we acquired Decentric and Bitfield. On this basis, we hereby confirm our guidance for FY2021 with revenues of EUR 180-220 million and EBITDA of EUR 100-125 million. If you look at the operational numbers for November 2021 alone, you can see the amount of high-performance compute power that is already online in our data centers. We will continue at this level and significantly increase the number of ASIC miners as planned. The implementation of our roll-out plan is well underway."

Detailed Operations Overview year-to-date 2021:

Bitcoin Mining (for own account and 3rd party)

  ASICs BTC generated Hashrate
August - -
September 7,000 122 0.8 EH
October 15,000 141 1.5 EH
November 17,000 203 1.7 EH
YTD 2021 17,000 466 1.7 EH

Altcoin Mining (for own account)

  GPUs ETH generated Hashrate
August 120,000 3,110 6.8 TH
September 170,000 5,606 9.7 TH
October 200,000 6,156 11.4 TH
November 223,000 5,940 12.7 TH
YTD 2021 223,000 20,812 12.7 TH

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.
2 Takeover Bitfield took place in September 2021.

About Northern Data:
We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

Additional features:

File: Northern Data Operations Update November 2021

02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253531

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253531  02.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253531&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
