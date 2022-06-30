Log in
08:34 2022-06-30 am EDT
21.52 EUR   -10.63%
08:17aNorthern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021
EQ
06/03Northern Data reports on operations for May 2022
EQ
05/25NORTHERN DATA : Metaverse will change the need for HPC
PU
Northern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021

06/30/2022 | 08:17am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Northern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021

30-Jun-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Northern Data publishes preliminary figures (IFRS) for financial year 2021

Frankfurt am Main – 30 June 2022 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) achieved on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures consolidated IFRS revenue of around EUR 190 million (previous year: EUR 16 million), operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of around EUR 90 million (previous year: EUR -12 million) and an EBITDA margin of around 47% in financial year 2021. The preliminary figures for consolidated revenue are within the forecast revenue range of EUR 180 million to 220 million, with operating EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects below the forecast of EUR 100 million to 125 million published in September 2021.

Non-recurring income with a net effect on earnings in the order of around EUR 180 million from the deconsolidation of Whinstone US, Inc. and reimbursements from electricity contracts for electricity units in Texas that could not be supplied due to weather conditions increase reported EBITDA to around EUR 270 million in financial year 2021.

Equity ratio increased to approx. 76% as of 31 December 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 222 million as of 31 December 2021 (previous year: EUR 74 million).

Publication of the audited 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS) is expected by the end of July 2022.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1387949

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1387949  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
