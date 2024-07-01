Northern Data AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) industry. The Company develops and builds infrastructure solutions in the area of High-Performance Computing (HPC). The Company offers its solutions in such areas as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, blockchain, game streaming, video rendering and others. The Company offers its HPC solutions both stationary in large centers and in mobile, high-technology data centers based on containers, which can be set up at any location worldwide. The Company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Company serves customers worldwide.