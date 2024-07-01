July 1 (Reuters) - Germany-based Northern Data AG's artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data center units are exploring a U.S. initial public offering that could fetch a valuation of up to $16 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
