*PRESS RELEASE
Northern Data acquires data center site in Northern Sweden fully powered by
green energy*
*- CEO Thillainathan: "Significant expansion step"*
*- Lowest electricity prices within the EU with 100 percent renewable
energy*
*- Highly scalable thanks to up to 4.5 gigawatts of available hydropower*
*Frankfurt am Main - January 7, 2021 - *Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN:
DE000A0SMU87) acquires a data center facility in Northern Sweden to meet
massive customer demand. The site currently consists of six data center
halls on an area of 2.5 hectares and will now be further expanded by
Northern Data following the acquisition.
Northern Data's new site is located in the Northern Swedish city of Boden,
which has an average annual temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius due to its
location around 80 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle. The location is
therefore ideal for passive energy-saving cooling of the HPC hardware.
In addition to the ideal HPC temperature conditions, the region in Northern
Sweden is characterized by high connectivity and very cheap regional surplus
electricity from renewable energy sources. The electricity for Northern
Data's new site is 100 percent sourced from renewable energy, generated by
hydropower plants in the region. The local hydropower plants have a capacity
of about 4.5 gigawatts (GW), producing about 14 terawatt hours (TWh) per
year, which is available to Northern Data at the lowest electricity prices
in the EU.
Not least due to the cool air temperatures near the Arctic Circle, an
excellent PUE value ("Power Usage Effectiveness") of 1.07 is achieved. The
PUE value puts the total energy consumption of a data center in relation to
the energy consumption of the IT infrastructure. The closer the value is to
1.0, the more efficient the data center. With a value of 1.07, Northern
Data's future data center is among the worldwide leaders and is well below
the industry average of 1.67.
The site, which has won awards for its ultra-efficiency, meets the very
highest requirements, with various ISO certifications and was completed by
data center operator Hydro66 only in 2019. Northern Data will start
allocating hardware instantly due to the high demand from its customers and
will continue to massively expand the site immediately.
Northern Data CEO Aroosh Thillainathan comments: "Due to the high demand for
HPC capacity, we are constantly reviewing options to quickly secure
additional sites through acquisitions in addition to building our own data
centers. This allows us to further accelerate our growth. In view of this
strategy, the new site in Northern Sweden is not only a real stroke of luck
but also a significant expansion step for our company. Not only can we use
it instantly, but we can also expand and develop it quite considerably,
which we will do immediately. Our new site offers important advantages, such
as lowest energy costs and ultra-efficiency, which will make it an important
part of the Northern Data group going forward."
The acquisition of the entire data center facility, including two operating
companies and part of the team, is still subject to, among others, a
successful due diligence process and will take place through the issuance of
EUR 21 million in shares, subject to a full lock-up period of two years, and
a cash component of EUR 4 million.
*About Northern Data:*
Northern Data AG develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in
the field of High Performance Computing (HPC). With its customized
solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for diverse HPC
applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence,
blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active
company is now a leading provider in the field of HPC solutions worldwide.
Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data
centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any
location worldwide. In doing so, the company combines self-developed
software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy
supply. Northern Data currently employs around 150 people.
*Press Contact:*
Northern Data AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
E-Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89
*Investor Relations:*
Sven Pauly
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
*Disclaimer:*
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Data AG, nor
does it constitute a securities prospectus of Northern Data AG. The
information contained in this press release is not intended to be the basis
for any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or
other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press
release. As in all business and investment matters, please consult qualified
professional advice.
