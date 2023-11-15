Peak Mining starts construction of next-gen 30MW mining facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota

EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
Peak Mining will benefit from a significant increase in hash rate with much more efficient hardware, in preparation for the upcoming halving. The first batch of US-produced liquid-cooled M53S++ miners from MicroBT will be deployed at this location, following Peak Mining’s recent USD 150 million purchase.
The new building is designed and constructed from the ground up and will fully replace the existing mining infrastructure. This allows for the expansion of the existing mining capacity and maximizes usage of the available power. Additionally, Peak Mining is exploring options to supply excess heat to the local community as its infrastructure and cooling system has already been designed to make this possible.
As experts in data center design, build and management, the construction of the facility is managed by Ardent Data Centers, Northern Data Group’s data center infrastructure business.
Peak Mining is powering the future of the Bitcoin network. Part of Northern Data Group, we deliver highly efficient Bitcoin mining through the latest hardware alongside innovative technology and infrastructure. With our mining heritage dating back to 2013, we’ve been innovating for over a decade and have been at the forefront of the industry ever since.
Ardent Data Centers provide future-ready data centers which are purpose built to power the next generation of HPC. Part of the Northern Data Group, we house the industry's latest chips, combined with the latest liquid cooling systems to offer more power and better availability of on demand, compute-as-a-service infrastructure. With a proven track record of designing and operating high-performance data centers for over twenty-five years, we’re pioneering a new era of efficiency, delivering greater performance, density and availability.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
