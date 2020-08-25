FACTBOX-History of Alaska's Pebble Mine project: a long-running saga

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Alaska's Pebble Mine project, one of the
world's largest copper and gold deposits, has been through a
roller coaster of regulation over the past 13 years.
The mine would, if brought online, produce 70 million tons
of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year. Opponents say it
would permanently damage pristine wilderness and the state's
lucrative salmon industry.
The U.S. government on Monday imposed a major regulatory
hurdle on the mine's developers, fueling speculation the project
will never come online.
Here is a brief history of the project's development.
1987
The Pebble deposit is discovered by a geologist working for
a predecessor company to Teck Resources Ltd. Over the
next 10 years, geological studies show the deposit is one of the
largest gold and copper reserves in the world.
2001
Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
secures the rights to develop the Pebble project. The company
spends the next few years on further geological tests.
January 2007
Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest mining
companies, buys a stake of about 19% in Northern Dynasty.
August 2007
Mining company Anglo American Plc and Northern
Dynasty agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to develop Pebble.
February 2008
Major jewelry companies, including Tiffany & Co,
come out against the Pebble project, citing concerns over how
the mine could affect Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed.
October 2008
Sarah Palin, Alaska's then-governor, becomes the Republican
vice presidential candidate and helps bring national attention
to the mine. Palin stays officially neutral on the project but
is seen as friendly to developers. Other state politicians,
including then-Senator Ted Stevens, oppose the project.
April 2009
A delegation from Native tribes in Alaska's Bristol Bay
region attends Anglo American's annual shareholder meeting to
oppose the Pebble project.
February 2010
A geological study shows the Pebble deposit contains at
least 55 billion pounds of copper and 67 million ounces of gold.
November 2012
National Geographic, the prominent conservationist
publication, calls the fight over Pebble the "Gettysburg of
natural resource conflicts" and praises mine opponents as an
"uncommonly savvy patchwork of native groups, commercial
fishermen, village councils, local residents, outfitters,
conservationists, and others united in the conviction that the
environmental risks, especially for salmon, greatly outweigh the
economic benefits."
September 2013
Anglo American pulls out of the Pebble project, giving
Northern Dynasty full control. Anglo, which walked away having
already spent $541 million on the project, said it would focus
on "projects with the highest value and lowest risks within our
portfolio."
February 2014
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under
then-President Barack Obama initiated a rarely used process
under the Clean Water Act to block Pebble's development. The EPA
cited the potential of "irreversible harm" to Alaska's salmon
fishery.
April 2014
Rio Tinto gives away its 19% stake in Northern Dynasty to
two Alaskan charities, the Alaska Community Foundation and the
Bristol Bay Native Corporation Education Foundation. Rio said it
had determined that the Pebble project does not fit its
strategy. As of August 2020, neither charity remains a Northern
Dynasty shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.
May 2017
The EPA agrees to settle several lawsuits related to the
Pebble project. The move did not guarantee Pebble would win
permit approval, but did, the EPA said, make sure regulatory
review would be carried out "in a fair, transparent, deliberate
and regular way."
Northern Dynasty told investors it was in discussions "with
a number of potential partners," and could form a consortium to
develop the mine. The company also said it thought it could get
permits "in record time."
January 2018
The EPA pauses its environmental review of the Pebble
project, surprising the market because of President Donald
Trump's stated goal of boosting U.S. minerals production.
June 2019
The EPA said it would reconsider Pebble. EPA General Counsel
Matthew Leopold told staff to reconsider a 2014 decision under
Obama's administration that restricted the mine's disposal plans
under the auspices of the Clean Water Act.
July 2020
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a final
environmental impact statement (EIS) recommending development of
the Pebble project. The move was seen as one of the last
regulatory hurdles for Pebble to receive necessary federal
permits and the company said it could get final permits in as
soon as 30 days.
August 2020
Prominent Republicans, including presidential son Donald
Trump, Jr., voice opposition to the Pebble project and begin to
privately lobby the White House against it. They are concerned
the mine could damage a region where they hunt and fish.
Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty insists the project is
still moving forward, though rumors circulate Trump could block
it.
The Army Corps gives Northern Dynasty 90 days to explain how
it would offset "unavoidable adverse impacts" to more than 3,200
acres (1,295 hectares) of wetlands if the mine were developed.
Alaska's U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, both
Republicans, came out against the mine, saying it could cause
significant damage to the Bristol Bay region, popular for
fishing and hunting.
Wall Street analysts begin to express doubts that the mine
will ever be built.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)