Under National
Request for Annual and Interim Financial Statements and MD&A
Instrument 51-102
("
"),
(the "
") is only required to deliver annual and interim financial statements and the
Contin ous
Disclosure Obligations
NI 51‐102 Northern Dynasty
related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("
If
") to a person or company owning common shares
Minerals Ltd.
Company
("Holders") of the Company who requests them.
MD&A
you wish to receive printed copies of the Company's annual financial statements and annual MD&A or interim financial statements and interim MD&A, you should complete the return form (the "Return Form") on the back of this page. Please forward the completed Return Form to the Company at the following address:
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4H1
Tel: 604‐684‐6365
Fax: 604‐684‐8092
Toll Free: 1 800 667‐2114
Email:discretion,inf @northerndynasty.comThe Company reserves the right, in itsto choose to send the annual / interim financial statements and MD&A, either to all registered holders, or to all registered holders and beneficial owners who are identified under NI 51-102 as having chosen to receive securityholder materials sent to beneficial owners of securities,. notwithstanding elections which such holders or beneficial owners may make under the Return Form
Failure to return the Return Form or to otherwise specifically request a copy of financial statements or MD&A will override a beneficial owner's standing instructions under NI 51‐102 in respect of such financial statements and MD&A. Notwithstanding whether you have given previous instructions regarding delivery of materials, if you would like to receive the annual or interim financial statements and related MD&A, you should complete and return the Return Form to the Company.
Please note thatfinancialReturn Form will be mailed to you each year.
This Return Form is a request to receive:
(i) annual statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and/or
(ii) interim financial statements and MD&A which the Company may send to securityholders in 2025 and any other period prior to the Company sending a new request form.
If you wish to receive copies of financial statements or MD&A for any earlier period, you should send a separate request specifying the requested financial statements and MD&A.
A copy of the Company's financial statements and MD&A may be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
* * * * * * * * * * * *
(COMPLETE AND RETURN THIS FORM)
RETURN FORM
If you would like to receive financial statements and MD&A by email, please provide us with your email
address:
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. (the "Com any")
_________________________________________________________
Registered Holder
(Please mark the appropriate box with an "X")
(a)
The undersigned is a registered holder of common shares of the Company and:
hereby requests that the Company send the undersigned a copy of the
Annual
Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the
(b)
hereby
requests that the Company send the undersigned a copy of the
Interim
lated MD&A; and/or
Financial Statements and the related MD&A for all fiscal quarters in 2025 and
Non-Registered Holder
any subsequent quarters before a new Return Form is sent by the Company.
The undersigned
is a beneficial holder of common shares of the Company and:Annual
(a)
hereby requests that the Company send the undersigned a copy of the
Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the
(b)
hereby
requests that the Company send the undersigned a copy of the
Interim
lated MD&A; and/or
Financial Statements and related MD&A for all fiscal quarters in 2025 and any subsequent quarters before a new Return Form is sent by the Company.
The undersigned acknowledges that this request shall expire and cease to have effect if the undersigned ceases to be either a registered holder or beneficial owner of securities of the Company.
Name:
(please print)
Address:
Postal/Zip Code
Signature:
Date:
FOR BENEFICIAL HOLDERS WHO DO NOT WANT TO DISCLOSE THEIR NAME AND ADDRESS BUT WHO WANT TO RECEIVE A COPY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A AND/OR INTERIM FINANCIALTo subscribeSTATEMENTSto our investorANDlist, pleaseMD&A,visitPLEASEour website:CONTACT YOUR BROKER OR INTERMEDIARY.
www. northerndynastyminerals.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 16:42:07 UTC.