Under National Request for Annual and Interim Financial Statements and MD&A Instrument 51-102 (" "), (the " ") is only required to deliver annual and interim financial statements and the Contin ous Disclosure Obligations NI 51‐102 Northern Dynasty related Management's Discussion & Analysis (" If ") to a person or company owning common shares Minerals Ltd. Company ("Holders") of the Company who requests them. MD&A

you wish to receive printed copies of the Company's annual financial statements and annual MD&A or interim financial statements and interim MD&A, you should complete the return form (the "Return Form") on the back of this page. Please forward the completed Return Form to the Company at the following address:

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4H1

Tel: 604‐684‐6365

Fax: 604‐684‐8092

Toll Free: 1 800 667‐2114

Email:discretion,inf @northerndynasty.com

to choose to send the annual / interim financial statements and MD&A, either to all registered holders, or to all registered holders and beneficial owners who are identified under NI 51-102 as having chosen to receive securityholder materials sent to beneficial owners of securities,. notwithstanding elections which such holders or beneficial owners may make under the Return Form

The Company reserves the right, in its

Failure to return the Return Form or to otherwise specifically request a copy of financial statements or MD&A will override a beneficial owner's standing instructions under NI 51‐102 in respect of such financial statements and MD&A. Notwithstanding whether you have given previous instructions regarding delivery of materials, if you would like to receive the annual or interim financial statements and related MD&A, you should complete and return the Return Form to the Company.

Please note thatfinancialReturn Form will be mailed to you each year.

This Return Form is a request to receive:

(i) annual statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and/or

(ii) interim financial statements and MD&A which the Company may send to securityholders in 2025 and any other period prior to the Company sending a new request form.

If you wish to receive copies of financial statements or MD&A for any earlier period, you should send a separate request specifying the requested financial statements and MD&A.

A copy of the Company's financial statements and MD&A may be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

* * * * * * * * * * * *