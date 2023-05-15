Northern Dynasty Minerals : First Quarter Financial Report for the period ending March 31, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
March 31
December 31
Notes
2023
2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Restricted Cash
5(b)
$
859
$
852
Mineral property, plant and equipment
3
127,161
127,531
Total non-current assets
128,020
128,383
Current assets
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
4
2,075
2,662
Cash and cash equivalents
5(a)
9,441
14,173
Total current assets
11,516
16,835
Total Assets
$
139,536
$
145,218
EQUITY
Capital and reserves
Share capital
6
$
700,278
$
700,278
Reserves
6
118,441
118,369
Deficit
(683,022)
(675,962)
Total equity
135,697
142,685
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
423
463
Total non-current liabilities
423
463
Current liabilities
Payables to related parties
7
384
237
Trade and other payables
8
3,032
1,833
Total current liabilities
3,416
2,070
Total liabilities
3,839
2,533
Total Equity and Liabilities
$
139,536
$
145,218
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen
/s/ Christian Milau
Ronald W. Thiessen
Christian Milau
Director
Director
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Three months ended March 31
Notes
2023
2022
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
9, 10
$
2,274
$
2,301
General and administrative expenses
9, 10
2,445
2,093
Legal, accounting and audit
2,025
84
Share-based compensation
6(c),(d)
413
6
Loss from operating activities
7,157
4,484
Foreign exchange income
(14)
(3)
Interest income
(97)
(36)
Finance expense
15
17
Other income
(1)
-
Net loss
$
7,060
$
4,462
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss
Foreign exchange translation difference
6(e)
341
1,425
Other comprehensive loss
$
341
$
1,425
Total comprehensive loss
$
7,401
$
5,887
Basic and diluted loss per share
11
$
0.01
$
0.01
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31
Notes
2023
2022
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(7,060)
$
(4,462)
Non-cash or non operating items
Depreciation
3
41
60
Interest income
(97)
(36)
Share-based compensation
413
6
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(5)
31
Changes in working capital items
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
618
471
Trade and other payables
1,197
(529)
Payables to related parties
148
135
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,745)
(4,324)
Investing activities
Disposal of plant and equipment
1
-
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
62
22
Net cash from investing activities
63
22
Financing activities
Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities
(37)
(30)
Net cash used in financing activities
(37)
(30)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(4,719)
(4,332)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(13)
(34)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance
14,173
22,291
Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance
5(a)
$
9,441
$
17,925
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Notes
Share capital
Reserves
Equity -
Foreign
settled
currency
Share
Number of
share-based
translation
Investment
Purchase
shares
compensation
reserve
revaluation
Warrants
(note 6(a))
Amount
reserve
(note 6(e))
reserve
(note 6(b))
Deficit
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
77,723
$
28,758
$
(17)
$
271
$
(651,520)
$
155,493
Share-based compensation
6(d)
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
6
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,462)
(4,462)
Other comprehensive loss net of tax
-
-
-
(1,425)
-
-
-
(1,425)
Total comprehensive loss
(5,887)
Balance at March 31, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
77,729
$
27,333
$
(17)
$
271
$
(655,982)
$
149,612
Balance at January 1, 2023
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
80,024
$
38,091
$
(17)
$
271
$
(675,962)
$
142,685
Share-based compensation
6(c),(d)
-
-
413
-
-
-
-
413
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,060)
(7,060)
Other comprehensive loss net of tax
-
-
-
(341)
-
-
-
(341)
Total comprehensive loss
(7,401)
Balance at March 31, 2023
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
80,437
$
37,750
$
(17)
$
271
$
(683,022)
$
135,697
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Disclaimer
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 18:14:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Sales 2023
-
-
-
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
14,0 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
164 M
121 M
122 M
EV / Sales 2023
-
EV / Sales 2024
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,9%
Chart NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-