Northern Dynasty Minerals : First Quarter Financial Report for the period ending March 31, 2023

  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:08:04 2023-05-15 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   -4.84%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

March 31

December 31

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Restricted Cash

5(b)

$

859

$

852

Mineral property, plant and equipment

3

127,161

127,531

Total non-current assets

128,020

128,383

Current assets

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

4

2,075

2,662

Cash and cash equivalents

5(a)

9,441

14,173

Total current assets

11,516

16,835

Total Assets

$

139,536

$

145,218

EQUITY

Capital and reserves

Share capital

6

$

700,278

$

700,278

Reserves

6

118,441

118,369

Deficit

(683,022)

(675,962)

Total equity

135,697

142,685

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

423

463

Total non-current liabilities

423

463

Current liabilities

Payables to related parties

7

384

237

Trade and other payables

8

3,032

1,833

Total current liabilities

3,416

2,070

Total liabilities

3,839

2,533

Total Equity and Liabilities

$

139,536

$

145,218

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:

/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen

/s/ Christian Milau

Ronald W. Thiessen

Christian Milau

Director

Director

Page | 2

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Three months ended March 31

Notes

2023

2022

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

9, 10

$

2,274

$

2,301

General and administrative expenses

9, 10

2,445

2,093

Legal, accounting and audit

2,025

84

Share-based compensation

6(c),(d)

413

6

Loss from operating activities

7,157

4,484

Foreign exchange income

(14)

(3)

Interest income

(97)

(36)

Finance expense

15

17

Other income

(1)

-

Net loss

$

7,060

$

4,462

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss

Foreign exchange translation difference

6(e)

341

1,425

Other comprehensive loss

$

341

$

1,425

Total comprehensive loss

$

7,401

$

5,887

Basic and diluted loss per share

11

$

0.01

$

0.01

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 3

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31

Notes

2023

2022

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(7,060)

$

(4,462)

Non-cash or non operating items

Depreciation

3

41

60

Interest income

(97)

(36)

Share-based compensation

413

6

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(5)

31

Changes in working capital items

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

618

471

Trade and other payables

1,197

(529)

Payables to related parties

148

135

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,745)

(4,324)

Investing activities

Disposal of plant and equipment

1

-

Interest received on cash and cash equivalents

62

22

Net cash from investing activities

63

22

Financing activities

Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities

(37)

(30)

Net cash used in financing activities

(37)

(30)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,719)

(4,332)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(13)

(34)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance

14,173

22,291

Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance

5(a)

$

9,441

$

17,925

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Notes

Share capital

Reserves

Equity -

Foreign

settled

currency

Share

Number of

share-based

translation

Investment

Purchase

shares

compensation

reserve

revaluation

Warrants

(note 6(a))

Amount

reserve

(note 6(e))

reserve

(note 6(b))

Deficit

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

77,723

$

28,758

$

(17)

$

271

$

(651,520)

$

155,493

Share-based compensation

6(d)

-

-

6

-

-

-

-

6

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,462)

(4,462)

Other comprehensive loss net of tax

-

-

-

(1,425)

-

-

-

(1,425)

Total comprehensive loss

(5,887)

Balance at March 31, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

77,729

$

27,333

$

(17)

$

271

$

(655,982)

$

149,612

Balance at January 1, 2023

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

80,024

$

38,091

$

(17)

$

271

$

(675,962)

$

142,685

Share-based compensation

6(c),(d)

-

-

413

-

-

-

-

413

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,060)

(7,060)

Other comprehensive loss net of tax

-

-

-

(341)

-

-

-

(341)

Total comprehensive loss

(7,401)

Balance at March 31, 2023

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

80,437

$

37,750

$

(17)

$

271

$

(683,022)

$

135,697

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
