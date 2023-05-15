Northern Dynasty Minerals : First Quarter Financial Report for the period ending March 31, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

March 31 December 31 Notes 2023 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Restricted Cash 5(b) $ 859 $ 852 Mineral property, plant and equipment 3 127,161 127,531 Total non-current assets 128,020 128,383 Current assets Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4 2,075 2,662 Cash and cash equivalents 5(a) 9,441 14,173 Total current assets 11,516 16,835 Total Assets $ 139,536 $ 145,218 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 6 $ 700,278 $ 700,278 Reserves 6 118,441 118,369 Deficit (683,022) (675,962) Total equity 135,697 142,685 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 423 463 Total non-current liabilities 423 463 Current liabilities Payables to related parties 7 384 237 Trade and other payables 8 3,032 1,833 Total current liabilities 3,416 2,070 Total liabilities 3,839 2,533 Total Equity and Liabilities $ 139,536 $ 145,218 Nature and continuance of operations (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by: