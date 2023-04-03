Northern Dynasty Minerals : Fourth Quarter Financial Report for the period ending December 31, 2022

Deloitte LLP

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity, and cash flows, for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as

the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2022, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

We have also audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission and our report dated March 30, 2023, expressed an unqualified opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

Going Concern

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company incurred a consolidated net loss of $24 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company's consolidated deficit was $676 million. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 1, raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.