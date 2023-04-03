Northern Dynasty Minerals : Fourth Quarter Financial Report for the period ending December 31, 2022
04/03/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Table of Contents
Page
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (PCAOB ID No. 1208)
Opinion on the Financial Statements
1-4
Opinion on Internal Control over Financial Reporting
5-6
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
7
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
8
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
9
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
10
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
11-42
Deloitte LLP
410 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 0S7
Canada
Tel: 604-669-4466
Fax: 604-685-0395
www.deloitte.ca
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity, and cash flows, for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as
the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2022, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
We have also audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission and our report dated March 30, 2023, expressed an unqualified opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting.
Going Concern
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company incurred a consolidated net loss of $24 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and, as of that date, the Company's consolidated deficit was $676 million. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 1, raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Critical Audit Matters
The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current-period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.
Mineral property, plant and equipment - Assessment of Whether Indicators of Impairment Exist - Refer to Notes 1 and 2(p) to the financial statements
Critical Audit Matter Description
At the end of each reporting period, the carrying amounts of the Company's non-financial assets are reviewed to determine whether there is any indication that these assets are impaired. The Company holds the rights to the Pebble exploration stage mineral property (the "Pebble Project"). In 2020, the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") issued a negative Record of Decision (the "ROD") on the Pebble Partnership's permit application for the Pebble Project. The Company submitted its request for appeal of the ROD with the USACE on January 19, 2021. In addition, the Environment Protection Agency ("EPA") issued its Final Determination in January 2023 which established a "defined area for prohibition" imposing limitations on the use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for certain discharges of dredged or fill material associated with development of a mine at the Pebble deposit. The Company plans to seek judicial review of the Final Determination through a challenge in a U.S. federal district court (the "Final Determination challenge"). Taking into consideration the Company's options in the event the ROD appeal is successful or unsuccessful, the outcome of the Final Determination challenge and the Company's market capitalization as at December 31, 2022, the Company concluded there were no indicators of impairment on the Pebble Project as at December 31, 2022.
While there are several factors that must be considered to determine whether or not an indicator of impairment exists for the Pebble Project, the judgments associated with the Company's ability to develop the Pebble Project including the options to obtain federal and state permits, the outcome of the Final Determination challenge and the considerations of the Company's market capitalization excess are the most subjective factors. Auditing these judgements required a high degree of subjectivity in applying audit procedures and in evaluating the results of those procedures. This resulted in an increased extent of audit effort.
Page 2
How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit
Our audit procedures related to management's assessment of indicators of impairment of whether there were events or change in circumstances that may suggest that the carrying amount of the Pebble Project is impaired included the following, among others:
Evaluated the effectiveness of controls over management's assessment of indicators of impairment relating to the Pebble Project, including the identification of events or changes in circumstances that may suggest that the carrying amount of the Pebble Project is impaired.
Evaluated the reasonableness of the Company's ability and options to obtain federal and state permits to develop the Pebble Project, including consideration of the outcome of the Final Determination challenge by:
Evaluating regulatory developments relating to federal and state permitting processes and the impact on the Company's ability to continue to explore and develop the Pebble Project.
Evaluating the reasonableness of management's assessment of potential alternatives for the future permitting and development of the Pebble Project by having discussions with the Company's internal legal counsel and reviewing legal opinion provided by the Company's external counsel.
Read internal communications to management and the board of directors, external communications by management to analysts and investors, and other publicly available information to evaluate whether there was evidence of indicators of impairment that contradicted management's assessment.
Evaluated the reasonableness of management's considerations of the excess of the Company's market capitalization compared to its asset carrying value in its assessment of impairment indicators.
Royalty agreements - Assessment of the accounting implications of the royalty agreement - Refer to Note 3 to the financial statements
Critical Audit Matter Description
On July 26, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with an external investor (the "Royalty Holder") to receive up to US60 million over the next two years, in return for the right to receive a portion of the future gold and silver production from the Company's Pebble Project for the life of the mine. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has received a non-refundable payment of US12 million (the "initial payment") from the Royalty Holder. The Royalty Holder made the initial payment in exchange for the right to receive 2% of the payable gold production and 6% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project, in each case after accounting for a notional payment by the Royalty Holder of US1,500 per ounce of gold and US$10 per ounce of silver, respectively, for the life of the mine. If, in the future, spot prices exceed US$4,000 per ounce of gold or US50 per ounce of silver, then the Company will share 20% of the excess price for either metal with the Royalty Holder (the "Royalty Arrangement"). The Company recognized the initial payment as a sale of mineral property interest and the consideration received has been recorded as a recovery of mineral property costs.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:35:03 UTC.