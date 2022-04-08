Log in
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 03:59:54 pm EDT
0.5100 CAD    0.00%
04/01NORTHERN DYNASTY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/31Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/31Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Northern Dynasty Minerals : Makes Annual Filings

04/08/2022 | 08:29pm EDT
Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

April 8, 2021, Vancouver, BC - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE American: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2021.

The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Mark Peters

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 00:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 274 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ronald William Thiessen Director
Mark C. Peters Chief Financial Officer
Robert Allan Dickinson Director
Stephen J. Hodgson Vice President-Engineering
Harry Wayne Kirk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.24.39%214
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.06%193 020
RIO TINTO PLC25.47%132 120
GLENCORE PLC40.82%87 839
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC38.28%63 073
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%48 295