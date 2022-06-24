Log in
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:38 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.3550 CAD   +4.41%
05:36pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Reports Annual General Meeting Results
PU
06/07NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : announces its inclusion in the new Battery Metals Index of the Toronto Stock Exchange
PU
06/02NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
Northern Dynasty Minerals : Reports Annual General Meeting Results

06/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

June 24, 2022, Vancouver, BC - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on June 23, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 215,554,654 common shares were voted, representing 40.69% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All nine nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). The voting results were as follows:

Director

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Desmond Balakrishnan

55.39%

44.61%

Steven Decker

75.76%

24.24%

Robert Dickinson

71.58%

28.42%

Gordon Keep

67.07%

32.93%

Wayne Kirk

75.80%

24.20%

David Laing

67.37%

32.63%

Christian Milau

75.52%

24.48%

Kenneth Pickering

66.81%

31.19%

Ronald Thiessen

76.14%

23.86%

For the other items at the Meeting, shareholders re-appointed Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned, Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynasty.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.comand U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.

Trevor Thomas Secretary

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
