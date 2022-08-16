Northern Dynasty Minerals : Second Quarter Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2022

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Notes June 30 December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Restricted Cash 5(b) $ 800 $ 785 Mineral property, plant and equipment 3 136,700 134,339 Total non-current assets 137,500 135,124 Current assets Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4 485 1,867 Cash and cash equivalents 5(a) 12,921 22,291 Total current assets 13,406 24,158 Total Assets $ 150,906 $ 159,282 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 6 $ 700,278 $ 700,278 Reserves 6 109,182 106,735 Deficit (662,170) (651,520) Total equity 147,290 155,493 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 1,325 1,365 Total non-current liabilities 1,325 1,365 Current liabilities Payables to related parties 7 322 376 Trade and other payables 8 1,969 2,048 Total current liabilities 2,291 2,424 Total liabilities 3,616 3,789 Total Equity and Liabilities $ 150,906 $ 159,282 Nature and continuance of operations (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (note 13) Events after the reporting period (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by: