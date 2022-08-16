Northern Dynasty Minerals : Second Quarter Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2022
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Notes
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Restricted Cash
5(b)
$
800
$
785
Mineral property, plant and equipment
3
136,700
134,339
Total non-current assets
137,500
135,124
Current assets
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
4
485
1,867
Cash and cash equivalents
5(a)
12,921
22,291
Total current assets
13,406
24,158
Total Assets
$
150,906
$
159,282
EQUITY
Capital and reserves
Share capital
6
$
700,278
$
700,278
Reserves
6
109,182
106,735
Deficit
(662,170)
(651,520)
Total equity
147,290
155,493
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
1,325
1,365
Total non-current liabilities
1,325
1,365
Current liabilities
Payables to related parties
7
322
376
Trade and other payables
8
1,969
2,048
Total current liabilities
2,291
2,424
Total liabilities
3,616
3,789
Total Equity and Liabilities
$
150,906
$
159,282
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 13)
Events after the reporting period (note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen
/s/ Christian Milau
Ronald W. Thiessen
Christian Milau
Director
Director
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
9, 10
$
2,182
$
3,345
$
4,483
$
6,631
General and administrative expenses
9, 10
2,517
2,480
4,610
4,942
Legal, accounting and audit
1,521
1,916
1,605
4,203
Share-based compensation
6(c)-(d)
6
1,286
12
2,608
Loss from operating activities
6,226
9,027
10,710
18,384
Foreign exchange loss (income)
-
247
(3)
444
Interest income
(55)
(43)
(91)
(85)
Finance expense
17
10
34
32
Other income
-
(1)
-
(16)
Gain on modification of lease
-
(16)
-
(16)
Net Loss
$
6,188
$
9,224
$
10,650
$
18,743
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss
Foreign exchange translation difference
6(e)
(3,860)
1,803
(2,435)
3,617
Other comprehensive (income) loss
$
(3,860)
$
1,803
$
(2,435)
$
3,617
Total comprehensive loss
$
2,328
$
11,027
$
8,215
$
22,360
Basic and diluted loss per share
11
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.04
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended June 30
Notes
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(10,650)
$
(18,743)
Non-cash or non operating items
Depreciation
3
121
181
Gain on modification of lease
-
(16)
Interest income
(91)
(85)
Share-based compensation
12
2,608
Unrealized exchange (gain) loss
(14)
210
Changes in working capital items
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,402
887
Trade and other payables
(109)
(661)
Payables to related parties
(55)
(406)
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,384)
(16,025)
Investing activities
Acquisition of plant and equipment
(21)
-
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
71
70
Net cash from investing activities
50
70
Financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of share purchase options and warrants
6(b)-(c)
-
11,008
Early lease termination payment
-
(31)
Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities
(61)
(132)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(61)
10,845
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(9,395)
(5,110)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
25
(274)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance
22,291
42,460
Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance
5(a)
$
12,921
$
37,076
Supplementary cash flow information (note 5(a))
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Notes
Share capital
Reserves
Equity -
Foreign
settled
currency
Share
Number of
share-based
translation
Investment
Purchase
shares
compensation
reserve
revaluation
Warrants
(note 6(a))
Amount
reserve
(note 6(e))
reserve
(note 6(b))
Deficit
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2021
509,046,631
$
683,039
$
77,018
$
29,661
$
(17)
$
2,583
$
(619,978)
$
172,306
Shares issued upon exercise of options per option plan
6(c)
3,639,000
1,884
-
-
-
-
-
1,884
Shares issued upon exercise of warrants and options not issued per option plan
6(b)
14,398,352
9,345
-
-
-
-
-
9,345
Fair value allocated to shares issued on exercise of options and warrants
-
3,754
(1,451)
-
-
(2,303)
-
-
Share-based compensation
6(c)
-
-
2,608
-
-
-
-
2,608
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,743)
(18,743)
Other comprehensive loss net of tax
-
-
-
(3,617)
-
-
-
(3,617)
Total comprehensive loss
(22,360)
Balance at June 30, 2021
527,083,983
$
698,022
$
78,175
$
26,044
$
(17)
$
280
$
(638,721)
$
163,783
Balance at January 1, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
77,723
$
28,758
$
(17)
$
271
$
(651,520)
$
155,493
Share-based compensation
6(d)
-
-
12
-
-
-
-
12
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,650)
(10,650)
Other comprehensive income net of tax
-
-
-
2,435
-
-
-
2,435
Total comprehensive loss
(8,215)
Balance at June 30, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
77,735
$
31,193
$
(17)
$
271
$
(662,170)
$
147,290
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
