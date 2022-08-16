Log in
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:01 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.4200 CAD    0.00%
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Second Quarter Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2022
PU
08/15Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Enters into Royalty Agreement
CI
Northern Dynasty Minerals : Second Quarter Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2022

08/16/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Notes

June 30

December 31

2022

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Restricted Cash

5(b)

$

800

$

785

Mineral property, plant and equipment

3

136,700

134,339

Total non-current assets

137,500

135,124

Current assets

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

4

485

1,867

Cash and cash equivalents

5(a)

12,921

22,291

Total current assets

13,406

24,158

Total Assets

$

150,906

$

159,282

EQUITY

Capital and reserves

Share capital

6

$

700,278

$

700,278

Reserves

6

109,182

106,735

Deficit

(662,170)

(651,520)

Total equity

147,290

155,493

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

1,325

1,365

Total non-current liabilities

1,325

1,365

Current liabilities

Payables to related parties

7

322

376

Trade and other payables

8

1,969

2,048

Total current liabilities

2,291

2,424

Total liabilities

3,616

3,789

Total Equity and Liabilities

$

150,906

$

159,282

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (note 13)

Events after the reporting period (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:

/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen

/s/ Christian Milau

Ronald W. Thiessen

Christian Milau

Director

Director

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

9, 10

$

2,182

$

3,345

$

4,483

$

6,631

General and administrative expenses

9, 10

2,517

2,480

4,610

4,942

Legal, accounting and audit

1,521

1,916

1,605

4,203

Share-based compensation

6(c)-(d)

6

1,286

12

2,608

Loss from operating activities

6,226

9,027

10,710

18,384

Foreign exchange loss (income)

-

247

(3)

444

Interest income

(55)

(43)

(91)

(85)

Finance expense

17

10

34

32

Other income

-

(1)

-

(16)

Gain on modification of lease

-

(16)

-

(16)

Net Loss

$

6,188

$

9,224

$

10,650

$

18,743

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss

Foreign exchange translation difference

6(e)

(3,860)

1,803

(2,435)

3,617

Other comprehensive (income) loss

$

(3,860)

$

1,803

$

(2,435)

$

3,617

Total comprehensive loss

$

2,328

$

11,027

$

8,215

$

22,360

Basic and diluted loss per share

11

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

0.04

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30

Notes

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(10,650)

$

(18,743)

Non-cash or non operating items

Depreciation

3

121

181

Gain on modification of lease

-

(16)

Interest income

(91)

(85)

Share-based compensation

12

2,608

Unrealized exchange (gain) loss

(14)

210

Changes in working capital items

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,402

887

Trade and other payables

(109)

(661)

Payables to related parties

(55)

(406)

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,384)

(16,025)

Investing activities

Acquisition of plant and equipment

(21)

-

Interest received on cash and cash equivalents

71

70

Net cash from investing activities

50

70

Financing activities

Proceeds from the exercise of share purchase options and warrants

6(b)-(c)

-

11,008

Early lease termination payment

-

(31)

Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities

(61)

(132)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(61)

10,845

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(9,395)

(5,110)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

25

(274)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance

22,291

42,460

Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance

5(a)

$

12,921

$

37,076

Supplementary cash flow information (note 5(a))

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Notes

Share capital

Reserves

Equity -

Foreign

settled

currency

Share

Number of

share-based

translation

Investment

Purchase

shares

compensation

reserve

revaluation

Warrants

(note 6(a))

Amount

reserve

(note 6(e))

reserve

(note 6(b))

Deficit

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

509,046,631

$

683,039

$

77,018

$

29,661

$

(17)

$

2,583

$

(619,978)

$

172,306

Shares issued upon exercise of options per option plan

6(c)

3,639,000

1,884

-

-

-

-

-

1,884

Shares issued upon exercise of warrants and options not issued per option plan

6(b)

14,398,352

9,345

-

-

-

-

-

9,345

Fair value allocated to shares issued on exercise of options and warrants

-

3,754

(1,451)

-

-

(2,303)

-

-

Share-based compensation

6(c)

-

-

2,608

-

-

-

-

2,608

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,743)

(18,743)

Other comprehensive loss net of tax

-

-

-

(3,617)

-

-

-

(3,617)

Total comprehensive loss

(22,360)

Balance at June 30, 2021

527,083,983

$

698,022

$

78,175

$

26,044

$

(17)

$

280

$

(638,721)

$

163,783

Balance at January 1, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

77,723

$

28,758

$

(17)

$

271

$

(651,520)

$

155,493

Share-based compensation

6(d)

-

-

12

-

-

-

-

12

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,650)

(10,650)

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

2,435

-

-

-

2,435

Total comprehensive loss

(8,215)

Balance at June 30, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

77,735

$

31,193

$

(17)

$

271

$

(662,170)

$

147,290

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 204 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 223 M 172 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Ronald William Thiessen Director
Mark C. Peters Chief Financial Officer
Robert Allan Dickinson Director
Stephen J. Hodgson Vice President-Engineering
Harry Wayne Kirk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.2.44%172
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.22%138 475
RIO TINTO PLC-3.20%96 269
GLENCORE PLC23.88%73 251
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)90.83%49 091
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.81%42 538