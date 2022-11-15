Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-11-15 am EST
0.3600 CAD    0.00%
Northern Dynasty Minerals : Third Quarter Financial Report for the period ending September 30, 2022
PU
07:38aNorthern Dynasty Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Of Pebble : The Project Maintains Strong Economic Fundamentals With Latest Royalty Financing
AQ
05:04aNorthern Dynasty : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Northern Dynasty Minerals : Third Quarter Financial Report for the period ending September 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

September 30

December 31

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Restricted Cash

5(b)

$

863

$

785

Mineral property, plant and equipment

3

130,230

134,339

Total non-current assets

131,093

135,124

Current assets

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

4

3,459

1,867

Cash and cash equivalents

5(a)

24,506

22,291

Total current assets

27,965

24,158

Total Assets

$

159,058

$

159,282

EQUITY

Capital and reserves

Share capital

6

$

700,278

$

700,278

Reserves

6

120,707

106,735

Deficit

(669,585)

(651,520)

Total equity

151,400

155,493

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

1,386

1,365

Total non-current liabilities

1,386

1,365

Current liabilities

Payables to related parties

7

327

376

Trade and other payables

8

5,945

2,048

Total current liabilities

6,272

2,424

Total liabilities

7,658

3,789

Total Equity and Liabilities

$

159,058

$

159,282

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:

/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen

/s/ Christian Milau

Ronald W. Thiessen

Christian Milau

Director

Director

Page | 2

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

9, 10

$

1,839

$

2,907

$

6,322

$

9,538

General and administrative expenses

9, 10

2,132

2,405

6,742

7,347

Legal, accounting and audit

1,707

3,124

3,312

7,327

Share-based compensation

6(c),(d)

1,874

244

1,886

2,852

Loss from operating activities

7,552

8,680

18,262

27,064

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(71)

21

(74)

465

Interest income

(81)

(52)

(172)

(137)

Finance expense

16

17

50

49

Other income

-

-

-

(16)

Gain on disposal of plant and equipment

(1)

-

(1)

-

Gain on modification of lease

-

-

-

(16)

Net Loss

$

7,415

$

8,666

$

18,065

$

27,409

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss

Foreign exchange translation difference

6(e)

(9,651)

(3,040)

(12,086)

577

Other comprehensive (income) loss

$

(9,651)

$

(3,040)

$

(12,086)

$

577

Total comprehensive (income) loss

$

(2,236)

$

5,626

$

5,979

$

27,986

Basic and diluted loss per share

11

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.05

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 3

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Nine months ended September 30

Notes

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(18,065)

$

(27,409)

Non-cash or non operating items

Depreciation

3

175

269

Gain on modification of lease

-

(16)

Interest income

(172)

(137)

(Gain) on disposal of plant and equipment

(1)

-

Share-based compensation

1,886

2,852

Unrealized exchange loss

214

14

Changes in working capital items

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(1,582)

(937)

Trade and other payables

3,579

(1,387)

Payables to related parties

(55)

(334)

Net cash used in operating activities

(14,021)

(27,085)

Investing activities

Acquisition of plant and equipment

(22)

-

Disposal of plant and equipment

1

-

Proceeds from royalty arrangement on mineral property interest

3

15,463

-

Interest received on cash and cash equivalents

142

122

Net cash from investing activities

15,584

122

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of shares

-

872

Transaction costs on issuances of shares

-

(48)

Proceeds from the exercise of share purchase options and warrants

6(b),(c)

-

11,937

Early lease termination payment

-

(31)

Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities

(94)

(172)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(94)

12,558

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,469

(14,405)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

746

(16)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance

22,291

42,460

Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance

5(a)

$

24,506

$

28,039

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)

Notes

Share capital

Reserves

Equity -

Foreign

settled

currency

Share

Number of

share-based

translation

Investment

Purchase

shares

compensation

reserve

revaluation

Warrants

(note 6(a))

Amount

reserve

(note 6(e))

reserve

(note 6(b))

Deficit

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

509,046,631

$

683,039

$

77,018

$

29,661

$

(17)

$

2,583

$

(619,978)

$

172,306

Shares issued upon exercise of options per option plan

6(c)

5,084,000

2,592

-

-

-

-

-

2,592

Shares issued upon exercise of warrants and options not issued per option plan

6(b)

14,398,352

9,345

-

-

-

-

-

9,345

Fair value allocated to shares issued on exercise of options and warrants

-

4,456

(2,153)

-

-

(2,303)

-

-

Shares issued, net of transactions costs

1,212,805

824

-

-

-

-

-

824

Share-based compensation

6(c),(d)

-

-

2,852

-

-

-

-

2,852

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27,409)

(27,409)

Other comprehensive loss net of tax

-

-

-

(577)

-

-

-

(577)

Total comprehensive loss

(27,986)

Balance at September 30, 2021

529,741,788

$

700,256

$

77,717

$

29,084

$

(17)

$

280

$

(647,387)

$

159,933

Balance at January 1, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

77,723

$

28,758

$

(17)

$

271

$

(651,520)

$

155,493

Share-based compensation

6(c),(d)

-

-

1,886

-

-

-

-

1,886

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,065)

(18,065)

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

12,086

-

-

-

12,086

Total comprehensive loss

(5,979)

Balance at September 30, 2022

529,779,388

$

700,278

$

79,609

$

40,844

$

(17)

$

271

$

(669,585)

$

151,400

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 5

