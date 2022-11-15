Northern Dynasty Minerals : Third Quarter Financial Report for the period ending September 30, 2022
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
September 30
December 31
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Restricted Cash
5(b)
$
863
$
785
Mineral property, plant and equipment
3
130,230
134,339
Total non-current assets
131,093
135,124
Current assets
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
4
3,459
1,867
Cash and cash equivalents
5(a)
24,506
22,291
Total current assets
27,965
24,158
Total Assets
$
159,058
$
159,282
EQUITY
Capital and reserves
Share capital
6
$
700,278
$
700,278
Reserves
6
120,707
106,735
Deficit
(669,585)
(651,520)
Total equity
151,400
155,493
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
1,386
1,365
Total non-current liabilities
1,386
1,365
Current liabilities
Payables to related parties
7
327
376
Trade and other payables
8
5,945
2,048
Total current liabilities
6,272
2,424
Total liabilities
7,658
3,789
Total Equity and Liabilities
$
159,058
$
159,282
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/ Ronald W. Thiessen
/s/ Christian Milau
Ronald W. Thiessen
Christian Milau
Director
Director
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
9, 10
$
1,839
$
2,907
$
6,322
$
9,538
General and administrative expenses
9, 10
2,132
2,405
6,742
7,347
Legal, accounting and audit
1,707
3,124
3,312
7,327
Share-based compensation
6(c),(d)
1,874
244
1,886
2,852
Loss from operating activities
7,552
8,680
18,262
27,064
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(71)
21
(74)
465
Interest income
(81)
(52)
(172)
(137)
Finance expense
16
17
50
49
Other income
-
-
-
(16)
Gain on disposal of plant and equipment
(1)
-
(1)
-
Gain on modification of lease
-
-
-
(16)
Net Loss
$
7,415
$
8,666
$
18,065
$
27,409
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss
Foreign exchange translation difference
6(e)
(9,651)
(3,040)
(12,086)
577
Other comprehensive (income) loss
$
(9,651)
$
(3,040)
$
(12,086)
$
577
Total comprehensive (income) loss
$
(2,236)
$
5,626
$
5,979
$
27,986
Basic and diluted loss per share
11
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.05
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Nine months ended September 30
Notes
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(18,065)
$
(27,409)
Non-cash or non operating items
Depreciation
3
175
269
Gain on modification of lease
-
(16)
Interest income
(172)
(137)
(Gain) on disposal of plant and equipment
(1)
-
Share-based compensation
1,886
2,852
Unrealized exchange loss
214
14
Changes in working capital items
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(1,582)
(937)
Trade and other payables
3,579
(1,387)
Payables to related parties
(55)
(334)
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,021)
(27,085)
Investing activities
Acquisition of plant and equipment
(22)
-
Disposal of plant and equipment
1
-
Proceeds from royalty arrangement on mineral property interest
3
15,463
-
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
142
122
Net cash from investing activities
15,584
122
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
872
Transaction costs on issuances of shares
-
(48)
Proceeds from the exercise of share purchase options and warrants
6(b),(c)
-
11,937
Early lease termination payment
-
(31)
Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities
(94)
(172)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(94)
12,558
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,469
(14,405)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
746
(16)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance
22,291
42,460
Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance
5(a)
$
24,506
$
28,039
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share information)
Notes
Share capital
Reserves
Equity -
Foreign
settled
currency
Share
Number of
share-based
translation
Investment
Purchase
shares
compensation
reserve
revaluation
Warrants
(note 6(a))
Amount
reserve
(note 6(e))
reserve
(note 6(b))
Deficit
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2021
509,046,631
$
683,039
$
77,018
$
29,661
$
(17)
$
2,583
$
(619,978)
$
172,306
Shares issued upon exercise of options per option plan
6(c)
5,084,000
2,592
-
-
-
-
-
2,592
Shares issued upon exercise of warrants and options not issued per option plan
6(b)
14,398,352
9,345
-
-
-
-
-
9,345
Fair value allocated to shares issued on exercise of options and warrants
-
4,456
(2,153)
-
-
(2,303)
-
-
Shares issued, net of transactions costs
1,212,805
824
-
-
-
-
-
824
Share-based compensation
6(c),(d)
-
-
2,852
-
-
-
-
2,852
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,409)
(27,409)
Other comprehensive loss net of tax
-
-
-
(577)
-
-
-
(577)
Total comprehensive loss
(27,986)
Balance at September 30, 2021
529,741,788
$
700,256
$
77,717
$
29,084
$
(17)
$
280
$
(647,387)
$
159,933
Balance at January 1, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
77,723
$
28,758
$
(17)
$
271
$
(651,520)
$
155,493
Share-based compensation
6(c),(d)
-
-
1,886
-
-
-
-
1,886
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,065)
(18,065)
Other comprehensive income net of tax
-
-
-
12,086
-
-
-
12,086
Total comprehensive loss
(5,979)
Balance at September 30, 2022
529,779,388
$
700,278
$
79,609
$
40,844
$
(17)
$
271
$
(669,585)
$
151,400
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:41:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net cash 2022
135 M
102 M
102 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
191 M
144 M
144 M
EV / Sales 2022
-
EV / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,9%
