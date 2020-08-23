Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Dynasty Minerals : U.S. unit denies report Alaska mine project to be blocked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 12:13am EDT

The U.S. unit of diversified Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd on Saturday denied a media report that said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block its proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska early next week.

Politico reported https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/22/trump-set-to-block-alaska-pebble-mine-400206 earlier on Saturday that Trump was planning to block the proposed Pebble Mine, which environmentalists argue would damage the surrounding salmon-rich habitat, and the people and wildlife that depend on it.

"We firmly believe that the implication pushed by Politico that the White House is going to kill the project is clearly in error, likely made by a rush to publish rather than doing the necessary diligence to track down the full story", Pebble Limited Partnership said in a statement.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) office in Alaska is planning to hold a conference call on Monday with groups connected to the proposed mine to discuss its decision, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

"It appears that the normal process continues to move forward", Pebble Limited Partnership said, adding the USACE was going to publish a letter on Monday.

"Based upon our ongoing interaction with the USACE, we believe the letter will discuss the need for a significant amount of mitigation for the project's wetlands impacts," it said.

Politico, which included Pebble's response in its report, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the company's denial.

The Trump administration in July proposed approving a permit for the mine near an Alaska salmon fishery, boosting a project the administration of former President Barack Obama tried to block on environmental grounds.

Earlier this month, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden opposed the project, saying that if he was elected in the November election, his administration would stop the proposed mine.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Kanishka Singh

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. -5.91% 1.91 Delayed Quote.262.50%
THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC 0.00% 110 Delayed Quote.-20.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
12:13aNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : U.S. unit denies report Alaska mine project to be bl..
RE
08/22NORTHERN DYNASTY : Politico Report That Trump Administration Will Block Pebble P..
PU
08/21NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : - New Pebble mineral resource estimate increases US ..
AQ
08/20NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : - Alaska Republican Party 'unequivocally supports de..
AQ
08/20NORTHERN DYNASTY : new Pebble mineral resource estimate increases US strategic R..
PU
08/19NORTHERN DYNASTY : Alaska Republican Party ‘unequivocally supports develop..
PU
08/18NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : President and CEO Ron Thiessen welcomes Bass Pro Sho..
AQ
08/17NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : President & CEO Ron Thiessen welcomes Bass Pro Shops..
PU
08/14NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Second Quarter Financial Report for the period endin..
PU
08/14NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : - Pebble Partnership calls on US Army Corps of Engin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 961 M 728 M 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 921x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,81 CAD
Last Close Price 1,91 CAD
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald William Thiessen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Allan Dickinson Executive Chairman
Mark C. Peters Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Hodgson Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth William Pickering Ewen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.262.50%728
BHP GROUP-1.44%128 553
RIO TINTO PLC4.06%103 137
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.51%30 013
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.65%20 636
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.06%12 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group