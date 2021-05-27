Northern Dynasty Minerals : Deferred Share Unit Plan 05/27/2021 | 02:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. 20182021NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS DEFERRED SHARE UNIT PLAN 1. PURPOSE OF THE PLAN 1.1 This Plan has been established by the Corporation to promote the interests of the Corporation by attracting and retaining qualified persons to serve on the Board and to promote a greater alignment of long term interests between such Participants and the shareholders of the Corporation. 2. PLAN DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATIONS 2.1 In this Plan, the following terms have the following meanings: "Account" means an account maintained for each Participant on the books of the Corporation which will be credited with Deferred Share Units, in accordance with the terms of the Plan. "Applicable Law" means any applicable provision of law, domestic or foreign, including, without limitation, applicable securities legislation, together with all regulations, rules, policy statements, rulings, notices, orders or other instruments promulgated thereunder and Stock Exchange Rules. "Board" means the Board of Directors of the Corporation. Change of Control " means: the acquisition whether directly or indirectly, by a person or company, or any persons or companies acting jointly or in concert (as determined in accordance with the Securities Act (British Columbia) and the rules and regulations thereunder) of voting securities of the Corporation which, together with any other voting securities of the Corporation held by such person or company or persons or companies, constitute, in the aggregate, more than 50% of all outstanding voting securities of the Corporation; an amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination of the Corporation with another company which results in the holders of voting securities of that other company holding, in the aggregate, 50% or more of all outstanding voting securities of the Corporation (including a merged or successor company) resulting from the business combination; or the sale, lease or exchange of all or substantially all of the property of the Corporation to another person, other than a subsidiary of the Corporation or other than in the ordinary course of business of the Corporation; LEGAL_36226995.4 - 2 - "Committee" means the Compensation Committee of the Board. "Common Shares" means common shares of the Corporation and includes any securities of the Corporation into which such Common Shares may be converted, reclassified, redesignated, subdivided, consolidated, exchanged or otherwise changed, pursuant to a Reorganization or otherwise. "Corporation" means Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its respective successors and assigns, and any reference in the Plan to action by the Corporation means action by or under the authority of the Board or any person or committee that has been designated for the purpose by the Board including, without limitation, the Committee. "DSU" or "Deferred Share Unit" means a unit credited to a Participant by way of a bookkeeping entry in the books of the Corporation pursuant to this Plan, the value of which is equivalent in value to a Common Share. "Grant" means any Deferred Share Unit credited to the Account of a Participant. "Insider" has the meaning provided for purposes of the TSX relating to Security Based Compensation Arrangements. "Notice of Redemption" means written notice, on a prescribed form, by the Participant, or the administrator or liquidator of the estate of the Participant, to the Corporation of the Participant's wish to redeem his or her Deferred Share Units. "Participant" means a non-employee director of the Corporation who is designated by the Committee as eligible to participate in the Plan. "Plan" means this 2018 2021 Non-Employee Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan. "Redemption Date" means the date that a Notice of Redemption is received by the Corporation; provided in the case of a U.S. Eligible Participant, however, the Redemption Date will be made the earlier of (i) "separation from service" within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code, or (ii) within 90 days of the U.S. Eligible Participant's death. "Reorganization" means any (i) capital reorganization, (ii) merger, (iii) amalgamation, or (iv) arrangement or other scheme of reorganization. "Section 409A " means Section 409A of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended , and the Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder as in effect from time to time. LEGAL_36226995.4 - 3 - " Security Based Compensation Arrangement " has the meaning defined in the provisions of the TSX Company Manual relating to security based compensation arrangements. "Share Price" means the closing price of a Common Share on the TSX averaged over the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding (a) in the case of a Grant, the last day of the fiscal quarter preceding the date of Grant in respect of a director, or (b) in the case of a redemption, the Redemption Date, as applicable, or in the event such shares are not traded on the TSX, the fair market value of such shares as determined by the Committee acting in good faith. " Stock Exchange Rules " means the applicable rules of any stock exchange upon which the Common Shares are listed. "Termination Date" means the date of a Participant's death, or retirement from, or loss of office or employment with the Corporation, within the meaning of paragraph 6801(d) of the regulations under the Income Tax Act (Canada), including the Participant's resignation, retirement, removal from the Board, death or otherwise. "TSX" means the Toronto Stock Exchange. " U.S. Eligible Participant " refers to a Participant who, at any time during the period from the date Deferred Share Units are granted to the Participant to the date such Deferred Share Units are redeemed by the Participant, is subject to income taxation in the United States on the income received for his or her services as a director of the Corporation and who is not otherwise exempt from U.S. income taxation under the relevant provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended , or the Canada-U.S. Income Tax Convention, as amended from time to time . 3. NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 3.1 Establishment of Annual Base Compensation An annual compensation amount (the "Annual Base Compensation") payable to non-employee Directors (hereafter "Directors") of the Corporation shall be established from time-to-time by the Board. The amount of Annual Base Compensation will be reported annually in the Corporation's management information circular. 3.2 Payment of Annual Base Compensation The Annual Base Compensation shall be payable in quarterly installments, with each installment payable as promptly as practicable following the last business LEGAL_36226995.4 - 4 - day of the fiscal quarter to which it applies. Quarterly payments shall be pro rated if Board service commences or terminates during a fiscal quarter. The number of DSUs to be paid and the terms of the DSUs shall be determined as provided in the following sections of this Plan. Each Director may elect to receive in DSUs up to 100% of his or her Annual Base Compensation by completing and delivering a written election to the Corporation on or before November 15th of the calendar year ending immediately before the calendar year with respect to which the election is made. Such election will be effective with respect to compensation payable for fiscal quarters beginning during the calendar year following the date of such election. Further, where an individual becomes a Director for the first time during a fiscal year and such individual has not previously participated in a plan that is required to be aggregated with this Plan for purposes of Section 409A, such individual may elect to participate in the Plan with respect to fiscal quarters of the Corporation commencing after the Corporation receives such individual's written election, which election must be received by the Corporation no later than 30 days after such individual's appointment as a Director. For greater certainty, new Directors will not be entitled to receive DSUs pursuant to an election for the quarter in which they submit their first election to the Corporation or any previous quarter. Elections hereunder shall be irrevocable with respect to compensation earned during the period to which such election relates. All DSUs granted with respect to Annual Base Compensation will be credited to the Director's Account when such Annual Base Compensation is payable (the " Grant Date "). The Director's Account will be credited with the number of DSUs calculated to the nearest thousandths of a DSU, determined by dividing the dollar amount of compensation payable in DSUs on the Grant Date by the Share Price. Fractional Common Shares will not be issued and any fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. 4. ADMINISTRATION OF DSU ACCOUNTS 4.1 Administration of Plan The Committee shall have the power, where consistent with the general purpose and intent of the Plan and subject to the specific provisions of the Plan: to establish policies and to adopt rules and regulations for carrying out the purposes, provisions and administration of the Plan and to amend and rescind such rules and regulations from time to time; LEGAL_36226995.4 - 5 - to interpret and construe the Plan and to determine all questions arising out of the Plan and any such interpretation, construction or determination made by the Committee shall be final, binding and conclusive for all purposes; to prescribe the form of the instruments used in conjunction with the Plan; and to determine which members of the Board are eligible to participate in the Plan. 4.2 Redemption of Deferred Share Units Each Participant shall be entitled to redeem his or her Deferred Share Units during the period commencing on the business day immediately following the Termination Date and ending on the 90th day following the Termination Date by providing a written Notice of Redemption to the Corporation. In the event of death of a Participant, the Notice of Redemption shall be filed by the legal representative of the Participant. In the case of a U.S. Eligible Participant, however, the redemption will be deemed to be made on the earlier of (i) "separation from service" within the meaning of Section 409A, or (ii) within 90 days of the U.S. Eligible Participant's death. Upon redemption, the Participant shall be entitled to receive, and the Corporation shall issue or provide: subject to shareholder approval of this Plan and the limitations set forth in Section 6.2 below, a number of Common Shares issued from treasury equal to the number of DSUs in the Participant's Account, net of any applicable deductions and withholdings; subject to and in accordance with any Applicable Law, a number of Common Shares purchased by an independent administrator of the Plan in the open market for the purposes of providing Common Shares to Participants under the Plan equal in number to the DSUs in the Participant's Account, net of any applicable deductions and withholdings; the payment of a cash amount to a Participant equal to the number of DSUs multiplied by the Share Price, net of any applicable deductions and withholdings; or any combination of the foregoing, as determined by the Corporation, in its sole discretion. LEGAL_36226995.4 Attachments Original document

