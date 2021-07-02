Northern Dynasty Minerals : Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

July 2, 2021, Vancouver, BC - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 211,163,589 common shares were voted, representing 41.17% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of record. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, which included the election of the following directors:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favour Desmond Balakrishnan 56.58% Steven Decker 97.60% Robert Dickinson 92.15% Gordon Keep 56.61% Wayne Kirk 97.46% David Laing 87.65% Christian Milau 97.61% Kenneth Pickering 87.99% Ronald Thiessen 97.94%

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned, Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

