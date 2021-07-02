Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDM   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Dynasty Minerals : Reports Annual General Meeting Results

07/02/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

July 2, 2021, Vancouver, BC - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 211,163,589 common shares were voted, representing 41.17% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of record. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, which included the election of the following directors:

DIRECTOR

% of Votes in Favour

Desmond Balakrishnan

56.58%

Steven Decker

97.60%

Robert Dickinson

92.15%

Gordon Keep

56.61%

Wayne Kirk

97.46%

David Laing

87.65%

Christian Milau

97.61%

Kenneth Pickering

87.99%

Ronald Thiessen

97.94%

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned, Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynasty.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.comand U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.

Trevor Thomas

Secretary

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
02:36pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Reports Annual General Meeting Results
PU
02:24pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Reports Annual General Meeting Results (Form 6-K)
PU
06/21NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Down 3.9% as It Launches US$14.5 Million At-The-Mar..
MT
06/21NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 M..
PU
06/21NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 M..
PU
06/18NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case t..
AQ
06/18NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : Dual Listed Northern Dynasty Says Ninth Circuit Cou..
MT
06/18NORTHERN DYNASTY : Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals orders Pebble case to be judge..
PU
06/17NORTHERN DYNASTY : Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals orders Pebble case to be judge..
PU
06/16NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : - Pebble Partnership Plans Summer Program at Southw..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 38,0 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 316 M 254 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ronald William Thiessen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Peters Chief Financial Officer
Robert Allan Dickinson Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Hodgson Vice President-Engineering
Harry Wayne Kirk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.46.34%278
BHP GROUP13.65%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC8.48%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.18%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.69%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.02%18 704