Northern Dynasty Minerals : Restricted Share Unit Plan

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. 20182021RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN 1. PURPOSE 1.1 This Plan has been established by the Corporation to assist the Corporation in the recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees and consultants by providing a means to reward superior performance, to motivate Participants under the Plan to achieve important corporate and personal objectives and, through the issuance of Share Units in the Corporation to Participants under the Plan, to better align the interests of Participants with the long-term interests of Shareholders. 2. PLAN DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATIONS In this Plan, the following terms have the following meanings: " Account " means the bookkeeping account established and maintained by the Corporation for each Participant in which the number of Share Units of the Participant are recorded; " Applicable Law " means any applicable provision of law, domestic or foreign, including, without limitation, applicable securities legislation, together with all regulations, rules, policy statements, rulings, notices, orders or other instruments promulgated thereunder and Stock Exchange Rules; " Beneficiary " means any person designated by the Participant as his or her beneficiary under the Plan in accordance with Section 14.1 or, failing any such effective designation, the Participant's legal representative; " Board " means the Board of Directors of the Corporation; " Change of Control " means: the acquisition whether directly or indirectly, by a person or company, or any persons or companies acting jointly or in concert (as determined in accordance with the Securities Act (British Columbia) and the rules and regulations thereunder) of voting securities of the Corporation which, together with any other voting securities of the Corporation held by such person or company or persons or companies, constitute, in the aggregate, more than 50% of all outstanding voting securities of the Corporation; an amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination of the Corporation with another company which results in the holders of voting securities of that other company holding, in the aggregate, 50% or more of all outstanding voting securities of the Corporation (including a merged or successor company) resulting from the business combination; or LEGAL_36226949.4 2018 RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN - 2 - the sale, lease or exchange of all or substantially all of the property of the Corporation to another person, other than a subsidiary of the Corporation or other than in the ordinary course of business of the Corporation; " Committee " means the Compensation Committee of the Board or any other committee or person designated by the Board to administer the Plan, provided, however, if the Company ceases to qualify as a "foreign private issuer" (as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the Exchange Act), the Committee shall be a committee of the Board comprised of not less than two directors, and each member of the Committee shall be a "non-employee director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3; " Corporation " means Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its respective successors and assigns, and any reference in the Plan to action by the Corporation means action by or under the authority of the Board or any person or committee that has been designated for the purpose by the Board including, without limitation, the Committee; " Designated Subsidiary " means an entity (including a partnership) in which the Corporation holds, directly or indirectly, a majority voting interest and which has been designated by the Corporation for purposes of the Plan from time to time; " Director " means a director of the Corporation; " Eligible Consultant " means an individual, other than an Employee, that (i) is engaged to provide on a bona fide basis consulting, technical, management or other services to the Corporation or any Designated Subsidiary under a written contract between the Corporation or the Designated Subsidiary and the individual or a company of which the individual consultant is an employee, (ii) in the reasonable opinion of the Corporation, spends or will spend a significant amount of time and attention on the affairs and business of the Corporation or a Designated Subsidiary, and (iii) does not provide services in connection with the offer or sale of securities in a capital-raising transaction and do not directly or indirectly promote or maintain a market for the registrant's securities; " Employee " means an employee of the Corporation or any of its Designated Subsidiaries or any combination or partnership of such corporations; " Employer " means the Corporation, the Designated Subsidiary or the combination or partnership of such corporations that employs the Participant or that employed the Participant immediately prior to the Participant's Termination Date; " Exchange Act " means the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; " Expiry Date " means, with respect to Share Units granted to a Participant, the date determined by the Corporation for such purpose for such grant, which date shall be (unless otherwise determined on the Grant Date) no later than December 31 of the calendar year in which the third anniversary of the Grant Date occurs; LEGAL_36226949.4 20182021RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN - 3 - " Fiscal Year " means a fiscal year of the Corporation; " Grant Agreement " means an agreement between the Corporation and a Participant under which Share Units are granted, together with such amendments, deletions or changes thereto as are permitted under the Plan; " Grant Date " of a Share Unit means the date a Share Unit is granted to a Participant under the Plan; " Insider " has the meaning provided for purposes of the TSX relating to Security Based Compensation Arrangements; " Joint Actor " means a person acting "jointly or in concert with" another person within the meaning of Section 96 of the Securities Act (British Columbia) or as such section may be amended or re-enacted from time to time; " Market Value " with respect to a Share as at any date means the arithmetic average of the closing price of the Shares traded on the TSX for the five (5) trading days on which a board lot was traded immediately preceding such date (or, if the Shares are not then listed and posted for trading on the TSX, on such stock exchange on which the Shares are then listed and posted for trading as may be selected for such purpose by the Corporation). In the event that the Shares are not listed and posted for trading on any stock exchange, the Market Value shall be the Market Value of the Shares as determined by the Board in its discretion, acting reasonably and in good faith; " Participant " means a bona fide full-time or part-time Employee, an Eligible Consultant, an executive officer or an executive director who, in any such case, has been designated by the Corporation for participation in the Plan. For clarity, in no event shall a Participant be a non-executive director of the Corporation; " Payout Date " means a date selected by the Corporation, in accordance with and as contemplated by Sections 3.2, 6.1 and 7.1; " Plan " means this 2018 2021 Restricted Share Unit Plan; " Reorganization " means any (i) capital reorganization, (ii) merger, (iii) amalgamation, or (iv) arrangement or other scheme of reorganization; " Rule 3b-4 " means Rule 3b-4 promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act or any successor rule or regulation; " Rule 16b-3 " means Rule 16b-3 promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act or any successor rule or regulation; " Section 409A " means Section 409A of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 , as amended, and the Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder as in effect from time to time; LEGAL_36226949.4 20182021RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN - 4 - " Securities Act " means the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended; " Security Based Compensation Arrangement " has the meaning defined in the provisions of the TSX Company Manual relating to security based compensation arrangements; " Shareholders " means the holders of Shares; " Shares " mean common shares of the Corporation and includes any securities of the Corporation into which such common shares may be converted, reclassified, redesignated, subdivided, consolidated, exchanged or otherwise changed, pursuant to a Reorganization or otherwise; " Share Unit " means a unit credited by means of an entry on the books of the Corporation to a Participant pursuant to the Plan, representing the right to receive, subject to and in accordance with the Plan, for each Vested Share Unit one Share or the other consideration as referred to in the Plan, at the time, in the manner, and subject to the terms, set forth in the Plan and the applicable Grant Agreement; " Stock Exchange Rules " means the applicable rules of any stock exchange upon which Shares are listed; " Termination Date " means the date on which a Participant ceases, for any reason including resignation, termination, death or disability, to be an active Employee, an Eligible Consultant, or a director, as the case may be, and, in the case of a Participant who is an Employee, where the employment is terminated by the Employer, whether wrongful or for cause or otherwise, such date shall be the date notice of termination is provided and, in the case of a Participant who is an Eligible Consultant, the date the written contract between the Eligible Consultant and the Corporation or any Designated Subsidiary is terminated or expires and the Eligible Consultant no longer provides services thereunder; " TSX " means the Toronto Stock Exchange; and " Vested Share Units " shall mean Share Units in respect of which all vesting terms and conditions set forth in the Plan and the applicable Grant Agreement have been either satisfied or waived in accordance with the Plan. 2.2 In this Plan, unless the context requires otherwise, words importing the singular number may be construed to extend to and include the plural number, and words importing the plural number may be construed to extend to and include the singular number. 3. GRANT OF SHARE UNITS AND TERMS 3.1 The Corporation may grant Share Units to such Participant or Participants in such number and at such times as the Corporation may, in its sole discretion, determine. Unless otherwise determined by the Corporation in its sole discretion, a grant of Share Units to a Participant in any calendar year will represent a right to a bonus or similar payment to be received for services rendered by such Participant to the Corporation or a Designated LEGAL_36226949.4 20182021RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN - 5 - Subsidiary, as the case may be, in the Corporation's or Designated Subsidiary's fiscal year ending in, or coincident with, such calendar year. 3.2 In granting any Share Units pursuant to Section 3.1, the Corporation shall designate: the number of Share Units which are being granted to the Participant; any time based conditions as to vesting of the Share Units to become Vested Share Units; the Payout Date, which shall in no event be later than the Expiry Date and, unless otherwise determined on the Grant Date, shall be the third anniversary of the Grant Date; and the Expiry Date, which date shall be no later than (and, unless otherwise determined on the Grant Date, shall be) December 31 of the calendar year in which the third anniversary of the Grant Date occurs; of which the items in (a) and (b) shall be set out in the Grant Agreement, and the Payout Date and Expiry Date may be set out in the Grant Agreement in the Corporation's sole discretion. 3.3 The conditions may relate to all or any portion of the Share Units in a grant and may be graduated such that different percentages of the Share Units in a grant will become Vested Share Units depending on the extent of satisfaction of one or more such conditions. The Corporation may, in its discretion and having regard to the best interests of the Corporation, subsequent to the Grant Date of a Share Unit, waive any resulting conditions, provided that the waiver of such conditions will not accelerate the time of payment with respect to such Share Units, and the payout will occur on the Payout Date as set forth in the Grant Agreement or pursuant to Sections 7.1 or 8.3 of the Plan, if applicable. 4. GRANT AGREEMENT 4.1 Each grant of a Share Unit will be set forth in a Grant Agreement containing terms and conditions required under the Plan and such other terms and conditions not inconsistent herewith as the Corporation may, in its sole discretion, deem appropriate. 5. SHARE UNIT GRANTS AND ACCOUNTS 5.1 An Account shall be maintained by the Corporation for each Participant. On the Grant Date, the Account will be credited with the Share Units granted to a Participant on that date. 6. PAYOUTS 6.1 On each Payout Date, the Participant shall be entitled to receive, and the Corporation shall issue or provide, a payout with respect to those Vested Share Units in the Participant's Account to which the Payout Date relates, in one of the following forms: LEGAL_36226949.4 20182021RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN Attachments Original document

