Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership CEO Tom Collier submits 'letter of resignation'

September 23, 2020 Vancouver - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE American: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announced today that Tom Collier, CEO of its 100%-ownedUS-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (the "Pebble Partnership"), has submitted his resignation in light of comments made about elected and regulatory officials in Alaska in private conversations covertly videotaped by an environmental activist group.

Collier's resignation has been accepted by Northern Dynasty's senior management and Board of Directors. The Company has named former Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively, a well-known and respected Alaska business and political leader who most recently served as Chairman of the Pebble Partnership's general partner, Pebble Mines Corp., as interim CEO pending a leadership search.

Collier's comments embellished both his and the Pebble Partnership's relationships with elected officials and federal representatives in Alaska, including Governor Dunleavy, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and senior representatives of the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE"). The comments were clearly offensive to these and other political, business and community leaders in the state and for this, Northern Dynasty unreservedly apologizes to all Alaskans.

Conversations with Collier, as well as others with Northern Dynasty President & CEO Ron Thiessen, were secretly videotaped by two unknown individuals posing as representatives of a Hong Kong-based investment firm with links to a Chinese State-Owned Enterprise (SOE). A Washington DC-based environmental group, the Environmental Investigation Agency, released the tapes online Monday after obscuring the voices and identities of the individuals posing as investors.

"The unethical manner in which these tapes were acquired does not excuse the comments that were made, or the crass way they were expressed," said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President & CEO. "On behalf of the Company and our employees, I offer my unreserved apology to all those who were hurt or offended, and all Alaskans."

A former Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, senior executive with NANA Regional Corporation, and current Alaska Railroad Corporation Director, John Shively said the Pebble Project is too important to the region and the state not to proceed, and for every effort not to be made to develop the project responsibly in the best interests of all Alaskans.

"My priority is to advance our current plan through the regulatory process so we can prove to the state's political leaders, regulatory officials and all Alaskans that we can meet the very high environmental standards expected of us," he said.

Thiessen said the two actors posing as foreign investors on behalf of the Environmental Investigation Agency were clearly trying to entrap the two executives into stating there is a defined plan to expand Pebble beyond the 20-year mine life currently being permitted. In this objective, he said, they clearly failed.

"The mine development proposal currently being evaluated by the USACE, and for which we expect a final Record of Decision this fall, provides for 20 years of mining at an average daily throughput of 180,000 tons, and processing of 1.3 billion tons of mineralized material," Thiessen said. "What we have said consistently, and is reinforced in the 'Pebble tapes' released this week, is the operator of the Pebble mine may decide at some point in the future to propose additional phases of development, but there exists no formal plan to do so today."

Thiessen added that any extension or expansion of the Pebble Project proposed in future would have to go through a comprehensive, multi-year federal and state permitting process.