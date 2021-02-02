Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.    NAK   CA66510M2040

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.

(NAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

02/02/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ("Northern Dynasty" or "the Company") (NYSE: NAK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 2, 2021. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project was at odds with the guidelines of the Clean Water Act as well as the public interest. The Company's plan for the Pebble Project was larger in scope and longer in duration than what it conveyed to the public. Due to these facts, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would deny the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Northern Dynasty, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-today-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-500-000-to-contact-the-firm-301220422.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD.
12:45pDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
PR
01/31SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
01/28NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : releases 'Request for Appeal' of Pebble Project perm..
AQ
01/27NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : releases ‘Request for Appeal' (RFA) of Pebble ..
PU
01/27NORTHERN DYNASTY BRIEF : Releases 'Request for Appeal' (RFA) of Pebble Project P..
MT
01/24NAK FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Northern Dyn..
PR
01/22NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Pebble Partnership submits 'Request for Appeal' to U..
AQ
01/21Northern Dynasty Minerals Seeks Appeal of U.S. Decision to Block Pebble Mine ..
MT
01/21NORTHERN DYNASTY : Pebble Partnership submits ‘Request for Appeal' to US A..
PU
01/12NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : - State of Alaska to appeal Pebble Project permit de..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ