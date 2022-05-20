Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Northern Lights Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLR   CA66538D2023

NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/20 03:59:26 pm EDT
0.005000 CAD   -50.00%
05:25pCSE BULLETIN : AMENDED - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR)
NE
05/17Northern Lights Resources Corp. - Corporate Update Correction
AQ
04/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Tin Cup Exploration Program Update
PU
CSE Bulletin: AMENDED - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR)

05/20/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2022) - Further to bulletin 2022-0517 – Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR) the issuer has moved the record date to May 26th, 2022.

Share will trade on a consolidated basis on May 25, 2022.

_________________________________


Suite au bulletin 2022-0517 – Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR), l'émetteur a reporté la date d'enregistrement au 26 mai 2022.

L'action sera négociée sur une base consolidée le 25 mai 2022.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 25 mai/May 2022

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

le 26 mai/May 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

NLR

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

66538D 30 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 66538D 30 1 3

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

66538D202/CA66538D2023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
