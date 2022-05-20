CSE Bulletin: AMENDED - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2022) - Further to bulletin 2022-0517 – Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR) the issuer has moved the record date to May 26th, 2022.
Share will trade on a consolidated basis on May 25, 2022.
_________________________________
Suite au bulletin 2022-0517 – Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR), l'émetteur a reporté la date d'enregistrement au 26 mai 2022.
L'action sera négociée sur une base consolidée le 25 mai 2022.
|
Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:
|
le 25 mai/May 2022
|
Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:
|
le 26 mai/May 2022
|
Symbol/Symbole:
| NLR
|
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
| 66538D 30 1
|
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
| CA 66538D 30 1 3
|
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
| 66538D202/CA66538D2023
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com