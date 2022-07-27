Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Northern Lights Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLR   CA66538D3013

NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:33 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
12:58pNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Amends Private Placement Terms and Announces Closing of First Tranche - Raising $227,500
PU
07/07NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement – Price Adjustment
PU
07/06Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Price Adjustment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Lights Resources : Amends Private Placement Terms and Announces Closing of First Tranche - Raising $227,500

07/27/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Lights Amends Private Placement Terms and Announces Closing of First Tranche - Raising $227,500

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

July 27, 2022

CSE Symbol: NLR

OTCQB: NLRCF

Vancouver, British Columbia. July 27, 2022, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR, OTCQB: NLRCF) announces it is amending the terms of the private placement announced on June 1, 2022 (and amended July 5, 2022) to include a share purchase warrant.

Under the amended private placement terms, Northern Lights intends to complete a non- brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuing of up to 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one full share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for 24 months following the date of issue.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a first tranche of the Placement issuing 4,550,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $227,500. The Units and underlying securities are subject to the usual four months and a day hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation and CSE requirements. The private placement as announced on June 1, 2022 remains open.

The Company has not paid any finders fees in relation to this first tranche of the Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Placement for the exploration of the Company's Secret Pass Gold Project located in Northwestern Arizona, USA and for general working capital purposes.

The Placement may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to receipt of executed subscription agreements and funds as well as customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals as required.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Shares issued under the Placement will be sold to accredited investors or other investors who are exempt from prospectus requirements and will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada. While the Placement is non-brokered, referral fees may be paid on a portion of the proceeds to eligible persons, where permitted by applicable law.

{02371510;1}

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In addition, the Company announces that share purchase warrants expiring August 19, 2022 have now been extended by three years. Post the share consolidation, announced on May 17, 2022, there are now 4,587,401 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.75 per share expiring August 19, 2025.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% controlled, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County, Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.comand www.northernlightsresources.com.

{02371510;1}

2

Disclaimer

Northern Lights Resources Corp. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
12:58pNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Amends Private Placement Terms and Announces Closing of First ..
PU
07/07NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement – Price Adjustm..
PU
07/06Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Price Adjustment
AQ
06/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1 Million
PU
06/01Northern Lights Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in f..
CI
05/27Northern Lights Resources Corp. - Medicine Springs Drill Program
AQ
05/27Reyna Silver Commences Exploration Program at Medicine Springs with Over 5,000 Metres o..
AQ
05/27NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation - May 2022
PU
05/26Northern Lights Resources Corp. and Reyna Silver Corp. Announce Start of the 2022 Explo..
CI
05/20NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,92 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,43 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,57 M 0,45 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Northern Lights Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Albert Richard Timcke Director
Leon Ho Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Richard Tainton Independent Director
Richard A. Kelertas Independent Director