Northern Lights Resources : Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

