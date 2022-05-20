Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Northern Lights Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLR   CA66538D2023

NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/20 03:59:26 pm EDT
0.005000 CAD   -50.00%
05:25pCSE BULLETIN : AMENDED - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR)
NE
05/17Northern Lights Resources Corp. - Corporate Update Correction
AQ
04/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Tin Cup Exploration Program Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Lights Resources : Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

05/20/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

  1. Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

  1. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702212/Northern-Lights-Announces-Change-to-Effective-Date-of-Share-Consolidation

Disclaimer

Northern Lights Resources Corp. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
05:25pCSE BULLETIN : AMENDED - Consolidation - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (NLR)
NE
05/17Northern Lights Resources Corp. - Corporate Update Correction
AQ
04/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Tin Cup Exploration Program Update
PU
03/31NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Certificate - CFO
PU
03/31NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : MD&A for Interim Financial Report Ending January 31, 2022
PU
03/31NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Certificate - CEO
PU
03/31NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Interim Financials for period ending January 31, 2022
PU
03/31Northern Lights Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
03/31Northern Lights Resources Corp. Announces an Update to the Exploration Plan for the Tin..
CI
03/31NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Tin Cup Exploration Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,92 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2021 0,43 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,33 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Northern Lights Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Albert Richard Timcke Director
Leon Ho Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Richard Tainton Independent Director
Richard A. Kelertas Independent Director