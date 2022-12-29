Northern Lights Resources : Closes Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Northern Lights Closes Previously Announced

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia. Dec 29, 2022, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR, OTCQB: NLRCF) announces it has closed the non brokered private placement announced on June 1, 2022 (and amended July 5, 2022 and July 27, 2022) with total gross proceeds of $227,500.

The Company has raised approximately $227,500 through the issue of 4,550,000 Units of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Unit (the "Placement"). Each Unit consists of one Share (each, a "Unit Share") and one Warrant. The Warrants issued as part of the Units will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Placement for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Shares issued under the Placement have been be sold to accredited investors or other investors who are exempt from prospectus requirements and will be subject to a four- month hold period in Canada. The Company has not paid any finders fees in relation to the Placement.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing its 100% controlled, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.comand www.northernlightsresources.com.

